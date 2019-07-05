PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Dottie Ardina
Ardina finishes strong, shoots 68
(Philstar.com) - July 5, 2019 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina birdied the last three holes at the front to fire a four-under 68 but still trailed Chinese Yu Liu by six at the start of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Thornberry Creek course in Oneida, Wisconsin Thursday (Friday in Manila).

Ardina birdied two of the first four holes at the back where she teed off and appeared headed to another mediocre start after dropping a stroke on the first hole. But the Filipina ace, raring to end a string of missed cut stints in the world's premier ladies circuit, found her stride at the finish, birdying the par-4 seventh, hacking a superb tee-shot to birdie the par-3 eighth and holed out with another birdie on the par-5 No. 9.

Still, she had to settle for joint 32nd as the par-72 layout took a severe beating from the elite field with 103 breaking par and the projected cut-off line at two-under.

Liu led the assault with a bogey-free 10-under 62 she spiked with an eagle on the par-5 13th which she sandwiched with birdies, snatching a one-stroke lead over American Yealimi Noh and Korean Jeong Eun Lee, who both carded 63s.

Japanese Nasa Hataoka fired a 64 to lead seven others in joint fourth while Korean Sung Hyun Park marked her comeback as the world’s No. 1 following a victory at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas last week with a 65 with six others.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce bucked a double-bogey on No. 1 with five birdies, including three straight from No. 11, as she turned in a 69 to be in the mix in what promises to be a scoring spree in all four days in the $2 million tournament.

DOTTIE ARDINA GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Reports: Bucks near deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Initially reported by Gaszetta.gr, the Bucks are planning to sign Thanasis to a two-year fully guaranteed contract worth $3...
Sports
Continuing the legacy: Young baller pursues late uncle's dream
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Reyes' uncle, former PBA player Bryan Gahol, had died in an unfortunate car accident in 2014.
Sports
Disturbing corruption theories
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 5, 2019 - 12:00am
I was at a Barnes and Noble bookstore in Las Vegas yesterday and in the sports section, there was a book entitled “The Fix Is Still In” by Brian Tuohy writing on “more corruption and conspiracies...
Sports
Jimmy Alapag relishes 'learning experience' at NBA Summer League
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 41-year-old serves as an assistant coach for the Sacramento squad after Kings General Manager Vlade Divac offered him...
Sports
Gilas Youth relegated to consolation round
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas youth bowed out of the FIBA U19 World Cup after being dominated by powerhouse Serbia, 87-60 in the Round of 16 Wednesday night at the Heraklion Arena in Greece.
Sports
Latest
3 hours ago
Angels, Cool Smashers seek to seal title duel
3 hours ago
PetroGazz and Creamline set out for a repeat of their Game One feats, armed with firepower and momentum that BanKo-Perlas...
Sports
4 hours ago
NCAA 95 Preview: JRU Heavy Bombers
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The three biggest challenges of the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers this season are one, to put points on the board; two,...
Sports
6 hours ago
Thurman to Pacquiao: Go play basketball
By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Speaking recently on Premier Boxing Champion’s Face to Face, the undefeated fighter out of Clearwater, Florida insists...
Sports
7 hours ago
Fun is back for Murray on victorious Wimbledon return
7 hours ago
Former world number one Andy Murray made a victorious return to Wimbledon on Thursday (Friday Manila time) and admitted he...
Sports
16 hours ago
Go bags Asian karting crown
16 hours ago
William John Riley Go lived up to expectations as he again salvaged the Philippine campaign with a splendid victory in the...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with