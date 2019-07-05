Reports: Bucks near deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother

MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly nearing an agreement to sign star Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Thanasis.
Initially reported by Gaszetta.gr, the Bucks are planning to sign Thanasis to a two-year fully guaranteed contract worth $3 million.
Thanasis is two years older than Giannis and was a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
The older Antetokounmpo played only two games for the New York Knicks and averaged just three points.
Giannis also posted a video of him and Thanasis putting in the work while on vacation.
The official Instagram account of the Bucks left a comment of smiling emojis on the post.
Are two Antetokounmpos better than one?
