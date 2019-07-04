PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Pinoy aces duel for Penong's 5150 elite plum
(Philstar.com) - July 4, 2019 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – August Benedicto, the first Filipino finisher in the inaugural full IRONMAN Philippines in Subic last year, hopes to redisplay his skills in short distance races as he leads the chase for the Asian elite crown in the first Penong’s 5150 Triathlon unfolding Sunday at the Waterfront Hotel in Davao.

But Benedicto, also a four-time Asian elite champion in IRONMAN 70,3 Philippines, expects a tough outing with the likes of Banjo Norte, Leonard Rondina, Raymond Torio, Juan Carlos Abad and Jorry Ycong also coming into the race, set over the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim-40k bike-10k run, in top form.

Norte is a also three-time Asian elite division winner while Rondina, also a finisher of the first full IRONMAN Philippines, Torio, Abad and Ycong are all veteran campaigners, guaranteeing a fierce showdown for top honors worth P30,000 in the event held side-by-side with the centerpiece pro category.

They will be among the hundreds of endurance racers vying in various age-group divisions and seeking to steal the spotlight from the pros in the event which drew participants from Japan, Kuwait, United Kingdom, Australia, Panama, New Zealand, Spain, the US, Korea, Singapore, Japan, Italy, France, Greece, Guam, South Africa and Czech Republic.

Aussie Mitch Robins, Czech Jakub Langhammer and Kiwi Kieran McPherson headline the men’s pro cast while Thailand-based Dimity Lee Duke and Lisa Tyack of Australia and New Zealand’s Laura Wood will slug it out in the women’s side of the centerpiece event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and put up by Davao’s favorite barbecue house Penong’s Barbecue and Seafoods Grill.

“All of us from Penong’s are thrilled to headline the inaugural 5150 triathlon here in Davao. This race is a great opportunity to welcome new and upcoming triathletes that also showcases the growth of Penong’s where we started out as a marketing sponsor for IRONMAN 70.3 and now we have our own race, right here in Davao,” said Ma. Teresa Regis, who with fellow triathlete Vanessa Mae Uy co own Penong’s Barbecue Seafood & Grill.

Focus will also be on the Sunrise Sprint race set over the 750m swim-20km bike-5km run distance with the two events being staged for athletes who are newbies to the sport as well as those who have graduated from the IronKids, the youth version of the Ironman 70.3, and who want to continue in the sport.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/philippines, http://penongs.5150philippines.com and www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com with official hashtags #Penongs5150, #5150Davao.

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao reunites with ex-rival Erik Morales in Los Angeles
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Morales, who Pacquiao faced three times in his career, paid a visit to the Filipino boxer ahead of his clash with undefeated...
Sports
Thurman going for KO vs Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Not only does Keith Thurman seek to defeat Manny Pacquiao less than a month for now. He also wants to look good doing it...
Sports
Dominant Petro Gazz not running out of motivations in PVL bid
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Angels will be gunning for history on Saturday as they attempt to enter their first ever Finals stint in the PVL.
Sports
Gilas Youth in do-or-die encounter with Serbia
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 4, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas youth squad went without a win in group play and found itself pitted versus world No. 4 Serbia at the start of the knockout stage of the FIBA U19 World Cup at the Heraklion Arena in Greece.
Sports
Roach: 'Thurman slower than Heinz ketchup'
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Freddie Roach has inscribed a message on small whiteboard inside the Wild Card Gym that meant to belittle Keith Thurman and...
Sports
Latest
25 minutes ago
Pinoy aces duel for Penong's 5150 elite plum
25 minutes ago
August Benedicto, the first Filipino finisher in the inaugural full IRONMAN Philippines in Subic last year, hopes to redisplay...
Sports
30 minutes ago
Petro Gazz coach stresses need for locals to step up
30 minutes ago
Despite powerhouse imports in Janisa Johnson and Wilma Salas, Laniog knows it will take a total team effort to reach their...
Sports
2 hours ago
Disgraced ex-US Olympic chief gets $2.4M payoff
2 hours ago
The former chief executive of the United States Olympic Committee who was severely criticized for his handling of the Larry...
Sports
4 hours ago
NCAA 95 Preview: Arellano Chiefs
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
When I look at the Arellano University chiefs this season, I think they have a bit more scoring up front (but still not at...
Sports
4 hours ago
NCAA 95 Preview: EAC Generals
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals could be this season’s Perpetual Help Altas (based on Season 94) where they shocked...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with