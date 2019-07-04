Pinoy aces duel for Penong's 5150 elite plum

MANILA, Philippines – August Benedicto, the first Filipino finisher in the inaugural full IRONMAN Philippines in Subic last year, hopes to redisplay his skills in short distance races as he leads the chase for the Asian elite crown in the first Penong’s 5150 Triathlon unfolding Sunday at the Waterfront Hotel in Davao.

But Benedicto, also a four-time Asian elite champion in IRONMAN 70,3 Philippines, expects a tough outing with the likes of Banjo Norte, Leonard Rondina, Raymond Torio, Juan Carlos Abad and Jorry Ycong also coming into the race, set over the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim-40k bike-10k run, in top form.

Norte is a also three-time Asian elite division winner while Rondina, also a finisher of the first full IRONMAN Philippines, Torio, Abad and Ycong are all veteran campaigners, guaranteeing a fierce showdown for top honors worth P30,000 in the event held side-by-side with the centerpiece pro category.

They will be among the hundreds of endurance racers vying in various age-group divisions and seeking to steal the spotlight from the pros in the event which drew participants from Japan, Kuwait, United Kingdom, Australia, Panama, New Zealand, Spain, the US, Korea, Singapore, Japan, Italy, France, Greece, Guam, South Africa and Czech Republic.

Aussie Mitch Robins, Czech Jakub Langhammer and Kiwi Kieran McPherson headline the men’s pro cast while Thailand-based Dimity Lee Duke and Lisa Tyack of Australia and New Zealand’s Laura Wood will slug it out in the women’s side of the centerpiece event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and put up by Davao’s favorite barbecue house Penong’s Barbecue and Seafoods Grill.

“All of us from Penong’s are thrilled to headline the inaugural 5150 triathlon here in Davao. This race is a great opportunity to welcome new and upcoming triathletes that also showcases the growth of Penong’s where we started out as a marketing sponsor for IRONMAN 70.3 and now we have our own race, right here in Davao,” said Ma. Teresa Regis, who with fellow triathlete Vanessa Mae Uy co own Penong’s Barbecue Seafood & Grill.

Focus will also be on the Sunrise Sprint race set over the 750m swim-20km bike-5km run distance with the two events being staged for athletes who are newbies to the sport as well as those who have graduated from the IronKids, the youth version of the Ironman 70.3, and who want to continue in the sport.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/philippines, http://penongs.5150philippines.com and www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com with official hashtags #Penongs5150, #5150Davao.