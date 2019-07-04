PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Petro Gazz head coach Arnold Laniog hopes to bank on locals like Cherry Nunag (L) and Jeanette Panaga (R) in their bid for the PVL Reinforced Conference Finals.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Petro Gazz coach stresses need for locals to step up
(Philstar.com) - July 4, 2019 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local players stepping up will be crucial for the Petro Gazz Angels to secure a Finals berth in the Philippine Volleyball League Reinforced Conference, head coach Arnold Laniog said on Wednesday.

Despite powerhouse imports in Janisa Johnson and Wilma Salas, Laniog knows it will take a total team effort to reach their goal.

“Talagang we have a good import… but kailangan din talaga namin yung locals which is yung dalawang middle na alam namin na kayang magdeliver,” Laniog said after Petro Gazz snatched Game One of their best-of-three semifinals series against BanKo Perlas.

In the victory, the Angels were led by player of the game Cherry Nunag with 12 points off nine attacks, two blocks and an ace.

Salas and Johnson pitched in 25 and 23 points, respectively.

While the imports contributed more ponts, Laniog said Petro Gazz wouldn’t have won if it weren’t for the help of Nunag Jeanette Panaga, who contributed nine points.

According to him, the locals will play a big role in the team’s bid for finals.

“From training, talagang pinupush namin sila, binibigyan namin ng overload talaga para pagdating talaga sa game, sabi namin, maka-gain ng respect kami dun sa mga middle blockers nila,” Laniog said.

Despite her breakout game, Nunag mentioned the need to improve and stay focused.

“Medyo kulang pa. Push kami para sa second game… ‘yung lahat ng flaws namin mai-improve pa naman ‘yun, so tingin ko kailangan lang din namin aralin,” she said.

“Kailangan focus kami. Also, tatag pa sa blockings kasi medyo kulang pa.” she added.

Game Two is on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo. — Gab Alicaya

