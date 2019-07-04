Dominant Petro Gazz not running out of motivations in PVL bid

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels are nothing short of dominant in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

Going on an almost immaculate run in 11 games, it is easy to become complacent.

But head coach Arnold Laniog says that the Angels are motivated now more than ever.

"Coming into this game, talagang [meron] yung push nila sa sarili nila. Kasi sabi ko, tapos na dapat yung coaches yung nagpupush sa kanila," Laniog said after Petro Gazz' rout of BanKo Perlas in Game One of the semifinals.

Despite dropping the third set, it was almost all Petro Gazz in the Final Four clash.

Their fire, according Laniog, was already apparent in training ahead of the crucial match.

"Doon pa lang sa training... napapa-wow na rin kami sa mga pinapakita nila na hindi namin nakita sa first round and second round na preparation," Laniog said.

In the entire elimination round, the Angels only dropped one match and lost only a total of four sets.

If Petro Gazz is pushing even harder in training, that definitely means danger for the rest of the league.

The Angels will be gunning for history on Saturday as they attempt to enter their first ever Finals stint in the PVL.