PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Alyssa Valdez says the Creamline Cool Smashers will need consistency to get back into the finals and defend their PVL Reinforced Conference title.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Creamline's Alyssa Valdez: Finals bid will depend on consistency
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 7:27pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — Consistency will be key for the Creamline Cool Smashers to return to the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Finals, Alyssa Valdez said on Wednesday.

Valdez’s team on Wednesday took Game One of their best-of-three semifinals series against PacificTown Army, 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20.

"I think it's really consistency that will bring us to the finals," Valdez said.

Creamline snatched the first two sets in clutch fashion from the Lady Troopers, 26-24, 25-21, but fell short in the next before closing out the match in the fourth.

According to Valdez, it was complacency and Army’s level of expertise that got them in the third.

"I guess when complacency comes in, it's really hard and in the semifinals, we know na Army won't just give it away and hindi naman din nila madaling ibibigay sa amin," she said.

Following their tenth win in a row, Valdez said the team won't be treating their next game any differently.

The captain expressed Creamline's trust on the system of their coach and the mentality he has instilled in them.

"I think Coach Tai has just one single mindset. It's really heart strong. Winning each game, playing well in each game," she said.

Along with consistency, Valdez expressed the need for the team to improve on some aspects of their game.

“More than changing the mentality, I think it's really changing the fight, yung spirit namin inside the court na mas driven, mas may fire talaga kami." Valdez said.

Game Two is on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo. — Gab Alicaya

ALYSSA VALDEZ CREAMLINE VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao reunites with ex-rival Erik Morales in Los Angeles
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Morales, who Pacquiao faced three times in his career, paid a visit to the Filipino boxer ahead of his clash with undefeated...
Sports
Dwyane Wade 'welcomes' Jimmy Butler to Heat
8 hours ago
“Jimmy “no middle name” Butler ||| Welcome to Miami! No you can’t wear number 3 & No you can’t...
Sports
Matthew steers Phoenix to 'Wright' path
3 hours ago
Thanks to Matthew Wright, Phoenix has suddenly righted its campaign in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
Messi vows to play on after latest Argentina heartache
5 hours ago
Lionel Messi vowed to extend his international career after yet another bid to win a major title with Argentina ended in failure...
Sports
NCAA 95 Preview: Mapua Cardinals
By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Welcome to Homegrown Pride Year 2 with former star Randy Alcantara now on the sidelines for Mapua.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Petro Gazz repulses Banko Perlas, moves closer to finals
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Petro Gazz Angels continued their dominant onslaught in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after blasting...
Sports
3 hours ago
Creamline ekes out Game 1 semis win over Army
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Creamline Cool Smashers grinded out a tough four-set win over PacificTown Army, 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, to draw first...
Sports
7 hours ago
Thurman going for KO vs Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Not only does Keith Thurman seek to defeat Manny Pacquiao less than a month for now. He also wants to look good doing it...
Sports
10 hours ago
Serena Williams, Andy Murray team up for Wimbledon mixed doubles
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is recovering from hip surgery and will not be participating in the singles categ...
Sports
10 hours ago
NCAA 95 Preview: St. Benilde Blazers
By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
It is a tough NCAA season, and whatever happened before is done. No excuses. It is time for CSB to step up its game.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with