Creamline's Alyssa Valdez: Finals bid will depend on consistency

SAN JUAN, Philippines — Consistency will be key for the Creamline Cool Smashers to return to the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Finals, Alyssa Valdez said on Wednesday.

Valdez’s team on Wednesday took Game One of their best-of-three semifinals series against PacificTown Army, 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20.

"I think it's really consistency that will bring us to the finals," Valdez said.

Creamline snatched the first two sets in clutch fashion from the Lady Troopers, 26-24, 25-21, but fell short in the next before closing out the match in the fourth.

According to Valdez, it was complacency and Army’s level of expertise that got them in the third.

"I guess when complacency comes in, it's really hard and in the semifinals, we know na Army won't just give it away and hindi naman din nila madaling ibibigay sa amin," she said.

Following their tenth win in a row, Valdez said the team won't be treating their next game any differently.

The captain expressed Creamline's trust on the system of their coach and the mentality he has instilled in them.

"I think Coach Tai has just one single mindset. It's really heart strong. Winning each game, playing well in each game," she said.

Along with consistency, Valdez expressed the need for the team to improve on some aspects of their game.

“More than changing the mentality, I think it's really changing the fight, yung spirit namin inside the court na mas driven, mas may fire talaga kami." Valdez said.

Game Two is on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo. — Gab Alicaya