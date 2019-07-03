PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Wilma Salas and the Petro Gazz Angels flexed their muscles against BanKo Perlas in a convincing four-set victory in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinals series.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Petro Gazz repulses Banko Perlas, moves closer to finals
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 7:21pm


SAN JUAN, Philippines -- The Petro Gazz Angels continued their dominant onslaught in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after blasting BanKo Perlas, 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12, in Game One of their best-of-three semifinals on Wednesday.

Despite the Perlas Spikers fielding a new import in Stiix Horton, the Angels simply proved too much.

Janisa Johnson and Wilma Salas once again took the driver’s seat on offense. 

Their explosive performance also paved the way for locals Jeanette Panaga and Cherry Nunag to score points of their own.

BanKo came out strong in the opening set, with Perlas taking a one-point lead late, 16-15.

But a 10-3 run from Petro Gazz took them out of their momentum.

It was all the Angels in the second set, with Johnson and Salas bullying their way through the BanKo Perlas defense.

BanKo packed a meaner punch in the third set with Petro Gazz playing catch up for most of the set.

The Perlas Spikers finally got a breakthrough and forced the fourth set, 25-21.

But the Angels clawed back, absolutely dominating in the fourth to take the match. 

The Petro Gazz Angels need to win one more match to head into the Finals while BanKo will look to bounce back in Game Two on Saturday.

