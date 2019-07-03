PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Kuttika Kaewpin and the Creamline Cool Smashers are now one win away from a return trip to the PVL Reinforced Conference Finals after blasting PacificTown Army in four sets on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Creamline ekes out Game 1 semis win over Army
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 5:11pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers grinded out a tough four-set win over PacificTown Army, 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, to draw first blood in their best-of-three semifinals series in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Arena here on Wednesday.

Both squads were locked in a back-and-forth affair that saw numerous deadlocks and lead changes.

The opening set saw a flurry of long rallies between the teams in a hotly contested matchup.

Just when the Cool Smashers looked to pull away, the Lady Troopers came storming back in the match.

But crucial errors proved to be Army's downfall.

Army was poised to force a fourth set when they led in the third canto, 19-11.

But a furious 12-3 run put the sweep within Creamline's reach, 22-all.

Luckily for the Lady Troopers, a crucial net touch and an attack from Olena Lymareva-Flink staved off the Creamline comeback.

Determined to close out PacificTown, Creamline battled it out in the fourth set, with Kuttika Kaewpin and Alyssa Valdez leading the Cool Smashers to the victory.

Imports Kaewpin and Aleoscar Blanco took the reins on offense for Creamline all game long.

Meanwhile, Lymareva-Flink and Honey Royse Tubino paced Army in the losing effort.

The Cool Smashers move one win away from a trip back to the Finals to defend their crown.

Game Two is on Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao reunites with ex-rival Erik Morales in Los Angeles
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Morales, who Pacquiao faced three times in his career, paid a visit to the Filipino boxer ahead of his clash with undefeated...
Sports
Dwyane Wade 'welcomes' Jimmy Butler to Heat
6 hours ago
“Jimmy “no middle name” Butler ||| Welcome to Miami! No you can’t wear number 3 & No you can’t...
Sports
NCAA 95 Preview: Mapua Cardinals
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Welcome to Homegrown Pride Year 2 with former star Randy Alcantara now on the sidelines for Mapua.
Sports
Serena Williams, Andy Murray team up for Wimbledon mixed doubles
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is recovering from hip surgery and will not be participating in the singles categ...
Sports
NCAA 95 Preview: St. Benilde Blazers
By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
It is a tough NCAA season, and whatever happened before is done. No excuses. It is time for CSB to step up its game.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Matthew steers Phoenix to 'Wright' path
1 hour ago
Thanks to Matthew Wright, Phoenix has suddenly righted its campaign in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
4 hours ago
Messi vows to play on after latest Argentina heartache
4 hours ago
Lionel Messi vowed to extend his international career after yet another bid to win a major title with Argentina ended in failure...
Sports
5 hours ago
Thurman going for KO vs Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
Not only does Keith Thurman seek to defeat Manny Pacquiao less than a month for now. He also wants to look good doing it...
Sports
9 hours ago
Playing with 'puso' lifts Pinoy baller over taller competition
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Competing against bigger basketball players in the Asia Selection Camp in Jakarta last June, Matthew Rubico took the most...
Sports
9 hours ago
Roach: 'Thurman slower than Heinz ketchup'
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Freddie Roach has inscribed a message on small whiteboard inside the Wild Card Gym that meant to belittle Keith Thurman and...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with