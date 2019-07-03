Creamline ekes out Game 1 semis win over Army

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers grinded out a tough four-set win over PacificTown Army, 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, to draw first blood in their best-of-three semifinals series in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Arena here on Wednesday.

Both squads were locked in a back-and-forth affair that saw numerous deadlocks and lead changes.

The opening set saw a flurry of long rallies between the teams in a hotly contested matchup.

Just when the Cool Smashers looked to pull away, the Lady Troopers came storming back in the match.

But crucial errors proved to be Army's downfall.

Army was poised to force a fourth set when they led in the third canto, 19-11.

But a furious 12-3 run put the sweep within Creamline's reach, 22-all.

Luckily for the Lady Troopers, a crucial net touch and an attack from Olena Lymareva-Flink staved off the Creamline comeback.

Determined to close out PacificTown, Creamline battled it out in the fourth set, with Kuttika Kaewpin and Alyssa Valdez leading the Cool Smashers to the victory.

Imports Kaewpin and Aleoscar Blanco took the reins on offense for Creamline all game long.

Meanwhile, Lymareva-Flink and Honey Royse Tubino paced Army in the losing effort.

The Cool Smashers move one win away from a trip back to the Finals to defend their crown.

Game Two is on Saturday.