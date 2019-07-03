Thurman going for KO vs Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines – Not only does Keith Thurman seek to defeat Manny Pacquiao less than a month for now. He also wants to look good doing it.

The undefeated Thurman said he is eyeing no less than a knockout victory over the Filipino icon when they tangle on July 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (July 21 Manila time).

“We’ll see if he (Pacquiao) can survive,” the reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion recently told boxingscene.com’s Lyle Fitzsimmons.

Thurman has beaten all 29 opponents he fought, stopping 22 of them. He is looking for knockout no. 23 against the 40 year-old Pacquiao, who remains dangerously competitive even at his age.

But Thurman believes the fighting senator is already ripe for the picking.

“I feel like I would have beaten Manny Pacquiao six years ago. I don’t need him to be 40 years old to beat him. I needed him to be 40 years old to get this opportunity,” he added.

Pacquiao, holder of the “regular” version of the WBA’s 147-pound title, proved that he can still hang around with younger opponents. He stopped Lucas Matthysse last year and routed Adrien Broner earlier this year to win his current belt.

Even Thurman is giving Pacquiao credit for his ability to stay in the game.

“It’s impossible to say Manny Pacquiao is in his prime. But it’s not impossible to say that Manny Pacquiao is still a great fighter,” said Thurman.

Nevertheless, the brash boxer insists that Pacquiao’s time is over.

“I wanna make the statement that Manny Pacquiao is just not ready for the young guys at the top of the welterweight division today,” he continued.

He vowed not to take Pacquiao the full 12 rounds.

“It took six more years before I was presented with this opportunity to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao. I’m definitely going to take full advantage come July 20,” said Thurman.

“I am looking for a KO.”