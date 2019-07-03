PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Former Mexican boxer Erik Morales visited Manny Pacquiao in his Los Angeles reisdence on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time)
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Pacquiao reunites with ex-rival Erik Morales in Los Angeles
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Once foes inside the boxing ring, Manny Pacquiao and Mexican Erik Morales shared pleasantries at the former's Los Angeles home on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

Morales, who Pacquiao faced three times in his career, paid a visit to the Filipino boxer ahead of his clash with undefeated American Keith Thurman on July 20 (July 21 Manila time).

The 42-year-old boxer interviewed Pacquiao in his LA residence and chatted with his former rival.

Pacquiao posted a photo of Morales' visit on his Twitter account.

"Great to see my good friend Erik Morales," Pacquiao wrote.

The 40-year-old even joked at a fourth installment of Pacquiao versus Morales.

"#MoralesPacquiao4? Lol This guy was a warrior in the ring," The tweet read.

In their three fights against each other, Pacquiao emerged victorious in their second and third bouts.

BOXING ERIK MORALES MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao reunites with ex-rival Erik Morales in Los Angeles
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Morales, who Pacquiao faced three times in his career, paid a visit to the Filipino boxer ahead of his clash with undefeated...
Sports
Gilas Youth raring to avoid shutout
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 3, 2019 - 12:00am
After two straight setbacks, Gilas Pilipinas youth squad shoots for a breakthrough win today when it wraps up its group stage campaign against Russia in the FIBA U19 World Cup at the Heraklion Arena in Greece.
Sports
Fortune sees Pacquiao nearing peak form
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said yesterday Manny Pacquiao is now 90 percent ready to fight Keith...
Sports
NCAA 95 Preview: Mapua Cardinals
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Welcome to Homegrown Pride Year 2 with former star Randy Alcantara now on the sidelines for Mapua.
Sports
Serena Williams, Andy Murray team up for Wimbledon mixed doubles
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is recovering from hip surgery and will not be participating in the singles categ...
Sports
Latest
36 minutes ago
Dwyane Wade 'welcomes' Jimmy Butler to Heat
36 minutes ago
“Jimmy “no middle name” Butler ||| Welcome to Miami! No you can’t wear number 3 & No you can’t...
Sports
2 hours ago
NCAA 95 Preview: St. Benilde Blazers
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
It is a tough NCAA season, and whatever happened before is done. No excuses. It is time for CSB to step up its game.
Sports
3 hours ago
Playing with 'puso' lifts Pinoy baller over taller competition
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Competing against bigger basketball players in the Asia Selection Camp in Jakarta last June, Matthew Rubico took the most...
Sports
3 hours ago
Roach: 'Thurman slower than Heinz ketchup'
By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
Freddie Roach has inscribed a message on small whiteboard inside the Wild Card Gym that meant to belittle Keith Thurman and...
Sports
12 hours ago
KaTropa, BPier press Top 2 drives
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Pacesetting TNT KaTropa and second-running NorthPort seek to boost their bids for Top 2 seeding and win-once incentive in...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with