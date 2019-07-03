Pacquiao reunites with ex-rival Erik Morales in Los Angeles

MANILA, Philippines — Once foes inside the boxing ring, Manny Pacquiao and Mexican Erik Morales shared pleasantries at the former's Los Angeles home on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

Morales, who Pacquiao faced three times in his career, paid a visit to the Filipino boxer ahead of his clash with undefeated American Keith Thurman on July 20 (July 21 Manila time).

The 42-year-old boxer interviewed Pacquiao in his LA residence and chatted with his former rival.

Pacquiao posted a photo of Morales' visit on his Twitter account.

Great to see my good friend Erik Morales. #MoralesPacquiao4? Lol This guy was a warrior in the ring. pic.twitter.com/E1lWcTZqBR — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 2, 2019

"Great to see my good friend Erik Morales," Pacquiao wrote.

The 40-year-old even joked at a fourth installment of Pacquiao versus Morales.

"#MoralesPacquiao4? Lol This guy was a warrior in the ring," The tweet read.

In their three fights against each other, Pacquiao emerged victorious in their second and third bouts.