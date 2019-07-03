Serena Williams, Andy Murray team up for Wimbledon mixed doubles

MANILA, Philippines — Returning from injury isn't stopping both Andy Murray and Serena Williams from teaming up to create a powerhouse pair in Wimbledon.

First reported by Ben Rothenberg, Murray confirmed that he will be conniving with Williams in the mixed doubles category.

Breaking: Andy Murray's team confirms that he will play #Wimbledon mixed doubles with Serena Williams. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 2, 2019

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is recovering from hip surgery and will not be participating in the singles category.

Meanwhile, Williams is chasing her 24th career grand slam singles title.

Williams had won the her last mixed doubles major title back in the 1998 US Open.

Murray has never won a mixed doubles major title so far.