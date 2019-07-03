Roach: 'Thurman slower than Heinz ketchup'

MANILA, Philippines – Freddie Roach has inscribed a message on small whiteboard inside the Wild Card Gym that meant to belittle Keith Thurman and at the same time pump Manny Pacquiao up.

Steve Angeles of ABS-CBN’s Balitang America posted a photo on Twitter showing Roach and Pacquiao recently posing with the message after another training session at the famous Hollywood sweatshop.

After 10 rounds of sparring Team Pacquiao has a saucy message for @keithfthurmanjr #pacquiaothurman pic.twitter.com/4wtK6xqoVC — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) July 3, 2019

“Thurman is slower than Heinz ketchup. Manny will beat him 57 ways on July 20th,” wrote Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman, now his training adviser.

On July 20 in Las Vegas (July 21 Manila time) Pacquiao challenges the undefeated Thurman, who has been running his mouth throughout the promotion.

Pacquiao is not one to succumb to an opponent’s trash-talking, but this time he said Thurman’s words have fired him up.

Still, the Filipino icon isn’t resorting to a war of words, and fortunately, he has Roach to do it for him.

This time, Roach has poked fun at Thurman’s speed.

Though undefeated in 29 fights (with 22 knockouts), Thurman is known for telegraphing his wide punches, something that Pacquiao can exploit during their 12-round WBA welterweight tussle at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Speed has always been Pacquiao’s key asset against opponents.

And for Roach, it’s something Thurman will never have.