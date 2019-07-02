PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Angels, Cool Smashers eye big Final 4 starts
(Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 1:11pm

Games today
3 p.m. – Creamline vs PacificTown Army
5 p.m. – PetroGazz vs BanKo-Perlas

MANILA, Philippines – PetroGazz and Creamline hope to  live up to the hype as they take on rivals they have dominated on their way to topping the elims at the start of the semifinal round of the Premier Volleyball League Season 3 Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan Wednesday.

First to see action at 3 p.m. are the Cool Smashers, who step up their title-retention drive against the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers, whom they swept via 3-0 and 3-1 romps in the double-round elims.

The Angels also posted the same scorelines in driving past the BanKo-Perlas Spikers in the qualifiers of the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa, Asics and KFC, making them the favorites to score a repeat in their 5 p.m. encounter.

PetroGazz and Creamline actually emerged tied at 9-1 after the elims but the former took the top seeding with a higher tiebreak score and drew No. 4 BanKo-Perlas in the crossover semis, a pair of best-of-three affairs.

But given the Angels and the Cool Smashers’ form and powerhouse rosters, the Perlas Spikers and the Lady Troopers will need more than firepower, defense and luck to overcome their Final Four rivals and crash the championship picture.

Ranged against Thai power hitter Kuttika Kaewpin and Ale Blanco of Venezuela and local aces Alyssa Valdez, Michelle Gumabao, Risa Sato, Jema Galanza, Pau Soriano, Jia Morado and Melissa Gohing, the Lady Troopers hope to draw solid games from reinforcements Olena Lymareva-Flink and Jenelle Jordan and their crew of local veterans headed by Jovelyn Gonzaga, Nene Bautista and MJ Balse-Pabayo.

Cuban Wilma Salas and American Janisa Johnson, two of the league’s top four scorers after the elims, are expected to double their effort along with locals Jeanette Panaga, Steph Mercado, Cherry Nuñag, Djanel Cheng, Jessey de Leon and Maricar Baloaloa although they remain wary of the Perlas Spikers.

Thai Sutadta Chuewulim, who took over Kia Bright’s spot midway through the elims, is expected to prove her true worth in the series together with fellow reinforcement Yasemin Yildirim with focus also on local aces Nicole Tiamzon and fellow former UP stalwart Kathy Bersola, Sue Roces and Jem Ferrer.

Salas and Johnson actually emerged as the top spikers with 47 percent and 46.22 percent success, respectively, while Bersola and Yildirim topped the blocking department with 0.78 and 0.68 average per set, making their clash a duel of hitting and blocking. 

PacificTown Army, on the other hand, is tops in digging which the Lady Troopers hope to re-display against a slew of Creamline hitters, led by Kaewpin, Blanco, Valdez, Gumabao and Galanza.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Warriors chief: Durant's 35 is retired while I own NBA Warriors
2 hours ago
Golden State Warriors co-chairman and chief executive Joe Lacob said Monday (Tuesday Manila time) that as long as he runs...
Sports
Jimuel Pacquiao: The rising son
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Three weeks before Manny Pacquiao stakes his world title in Las Vegas, his 18-year-old son put on his own show last Saturday...
Sports
Two Pinoys fight for world title?
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The first Filipinos to fight for a world title were defending flyweight champion Pancho Villa and challenger Clever Sencio at the Wallace Field, now Luneta, in Manila in 1925.
Sports
Foul lane: Rockets' Harden apologizes for China traffic violation
21 hours ago
Houston Rockets star James Harden is used to flying past defenders in the NBA, but he was swiftly blocked by a traffic officer...
Sports
NCAA 95 Preview: Letran Knights
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Knights can win it all.
Sports
Latest
21 minutes ago
NCAA 95 Preview: San Sebastian Golden Stags
By Rick Olivares | 21 minutes ago
When I think of these San Sebastian College Recoletos Golden Stags, I cannot help but wonder if this team would have won it...
Sports
1 hour ago
Robins targets another first in Penong's 5150
1 hour ago
Aussie Mitch Robins seeks another first in his continuing chase for titles in inaugural endurance races here, bannering a...
Sports
2 hours ago
As Leonard ponders, free agency moves shake NBA landscape
2 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard's uncertain NBA free agency fate kept three teams in limbo Monday (Tuesday Manila time) as players continued...
Sports
13 hours ago
Gilas gives Argentina best shot
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Undermanned Gilas Pilipinas youth squad gave everything it had before crumbling down the wire anew in a 77-72 loss to powerhouse...
Sports
13 hours ago
Pacquiao dislikes Thurman
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Trainer Freddie Roach said the other day Manny Pacquiao is bothered by Keith Thurman’s insulting words and it’s...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with