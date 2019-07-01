NCAA 95 Preview: Lyceum Pirates

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum Pirates could either take the next step to becoming the Arellano Chiefs of recent vintage.

What about the Chiefs?

Well, they did make it to the NCAA Finals twice with some very very good players like Jio Jalalon, Donald Gumaru and Lervin Flores. But they fell short against San Beda each time.

Key Losses: CJ Perez and MJ Ayaay

Additions: Jerwin Guinto and Yancy Remulla

The Pirates lost the last two NCAA Finals also to the Red Lions. They were taken there by the wondrous creative force known as CJ Perez, who is now befuddling foes and dazzling audiences in the PBA.

Lyceum still has two of them in Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino. A twin wrecking crew whose impact is immediate and telling. With the duo on the floor, they are highly dangerous. Without them, Lyceum is still good but they lack the risk and derring-do; the thrill of a pair of Dobermans unleashed on unsuspecting victims.

The crucial ingredient there is Jayson David, who after seeing his rise to stardom stalled when he left San Sebastian (along with so many other Stags and LPU has a bunch of them) and began to play great music for head coach Topex Robinson.

David approximates Perez athleticism. All he needs now is to be consistent on offense. Perez could be counted on to put points on the board. If we base David’s play in the last three games of the Filoil tourney, he’s getting there. But again… it is all about consistency.

In the past two seasons, LPU thrilled audiences with their brand of helter-skelter small ball. While that was good to get them into the finals, against a very good rebounding team in San Beda (with their rim protectors and inside scorers), they didn’t stand a chance.

They have gotten significant contributions from the vastly improved Alvin Baetiong and Jerwin Guinto who will backstop Mike Nzeusseu. The two have given the Pirates a traditional back-to-the-basket player (Ralph Tansingco is more of stretch three) who can score on a drop step, spin or hook in the lane. And it is imperative they do well. Doing so allows players like Niño Ibañez and Jeff Santos to score. They do have the simple and effective Raymar Caduyac who can rebound with the best of them.

What I like about the Pirates in the preseason is they cut down on their turnovers. I have bared this to their coaches and team management about the need for greater efficiency in their offense.

Lyceum is perhaps Philippine college ball’s version of Mike D’Antoni’s Phoenix Suns teams of seven-seconds-or-less, but in seasons past, their poor finishing and turnovers have cost them. They weren’t as wasteful in their chances — at least in the preseason — and that is good.

And speaking of waste, toward the end of the preseason, they had a bunch of players injured — Jaycee Marcelino, Mike Nzeusseu and Jerwin Guinto. Robinson needs all hands on deck.

This team has the talent and depth to give San Beda fits. In my opinion, for the Pirates to challenge San Beda, they will need the Marcelinos to be the Marcelinos while their bigs get the job done. In a one-off game, the small ball can win you something. In a protracted series, no.

This is the last year for Nzeusseu, Tansingco, and possibly the Marcelino twins. If they want to take the crown, then this is the year they need to get it done.