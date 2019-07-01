Saso, Ardina target Olympic berths

MANILA, Philippines – If the Olympic women’s golf field were to be finalized today, the Philippines’ Yuka Saso and Dottie Ardina would make it in the elite 60-player roster headlined by the world’s best shotmakers.

Saso, the reigning Asian Games gold medalist, is at No. 42 in the current Olympic rankings and No. 230 in the world while LPGA Tour campaigner Ardina is at No. 44 and at No. 245 in the world.

Princess Superal is listed as the first alternate in case Saso or Ardina would back out.

But with still a year to go before the Tokyo Games, set July 24-Aug. 9 2020, the current rankings could change depending on the performances of those in the top 60 and those trying to enter via backdoor with the ongoing qualification period to earn Olympic Golf Ranking points to end June 29, 2020.

The top 15 players in the world are the first to qualify although only four players can come from any one country in the top 15. If the field were to be made today, Korea and the US would get four players each with the former to feature Jin Young Ko, Sung Hyun Park, Jeongeun Lee6 and Inbee Park based on the current rankings.

The US would be composed of Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda and Danielle Kang.

This would also mean So Yeon Ryu and Sei Young Kim, who are in the current top 15 list, would not make it to Tokyo because there are already four Korean players ahead of them.

Each country that has players who are eligible outside of the top 15 can have up to two players with only one guaranteed based on order of the World Rankings.

As of today, there are 34 countries in the field with no country guaranteed a spot in the 60-player field.

Saso, who turned 18 last month, is the reigning back-to-back Phl Ladies Amateur Open champion. She tied for third in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur and placed second to then world No. 1 Sung Hyung Park in the inaugural The Country Club Ladies Invitational early this year.

She is currently priming up for qualifying tournaments in her pro bid in Japan and LPGA Tour.

Ardina, on the other hand, hopes to rebound in the second half of the current LPGA season following a series of missed cut stints after 13 tournaments.