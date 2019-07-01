Columbian stuns San Miguel in OT

MANILA, Philippines — The trio of Lester Prosper, CJ Perez and Rashawn McCarthy turned in big numbers as Columbian Dyip gave San Miguel Beer the blues in overtime, 134-132, to snap a three-game skid last night in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Prosper erupted for 40 points to go with 13 rebounds while Perez came up with 34 markers plus four steals and four assists and McCarthy, working doubly hard in the absence of injured Reden Celda and JP Calvo, posted 27 with 14 assists to power the Dyip to their second win in eight starts.

Fresh off their 82-118 blowout to Magnolia, the Beermen fell to their second straight setback for 2-5 overall.

While the Dyip troika waxed hot all game, Glenn Khobuntin stepped up big time in the endgame, draining a booming trey that gave Columbian a 132-128 cushion with 42.4 seconds left in extra time, and later recovering the loose ball after a near steal by SMB, an act that eventually led to Perez’s insurance driving layup.

“I give credit to the players because even if we were losing three straight games, they’re not giving up,” said Columbian coach Johnedel Cardel, whose squad repeated their upset of San Miguel back in the Philippine Cup elims.

“I talked to them before the game, telling them this is a champion team but if we play together, be patient on offense and play hard on defense, nothing’s impossible; we can beat them, and that’s what happened,” said Cardel.

The Dyip had a chance to win it in regulation as Khobuntin’s jumper gave them a 118-115 margin with only 10.4 ticks left.

In the nightcap, Barangay Ginebra unleashed a strong finishing kick to dispatch Alaska, 118-106, and improve to 5-4 for solo fifth.

The Gin Kings rode on LA Tenorio’s torrid shooting in the fourth quarter to deliver a killer 28-15 closeout en route to the bounceback victory from their 103-11 setback to Phoenix two nights back and a step closer to the Top 4.

Justin Brownlee and Stanley Pringle fired 27 apiece while Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar shot 22 each to lead the victorious Gin Kings.

The scores:

First Game

Columbian 134 – Prosper 40, Perez 34, McCarthy 27, Cahilig 9, Camson 9, Khobuntin 8, Corpuz 7, Cabrera 0, Escoto 0, King 0, Faundo 0.

San Miguel 132 – Rhodes 26, Fajardo 24, Lassiter 19, Santos 16, Pessumal 15, Cabagbot 12, Nabong 8, Ross 7, Tubid 3, Rosser 2, Standhardinger 0.

Quarterscores: 33-26, 59-53, 88-82, 118-118, 134-132 (OT)

Second Game

Ginebra 118 – Brownlee 27, Pringle 27, Tenorio 22, Aguilar 22, Devance 7, Thompson 6, Slaughter 4, Mariano 3, Caperal 0.

Alaska 106 – Banchero 29, Simpson 22, Manuel 18, Casio 9, Thoss 7, Teng 7, Enciso 6, Racal 3, Cruz 3, Exciminiano 2, Pascual 0, Ayaay 0.

Quarterscores: 34-32, 57-52, 88-80, 118-106