PCC anniversary derby unwraps Friday
(The Philippine Star) - July 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pasay City Cockpit holds the PCC 33rd Anniversary 4-Cock Derby on Friday, with at least 100 fights confirmed.

Managed by sportsman Joey Dy since 1986 and now in partnership with Patrick Antonio, Pasay Cockpit is well-known even in the provinces due to the coverage of Global Cockfights Live (GLC).

Big groups like the National Cockers Alliance (NCA), Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA), Rizal Gamefowl Breeders Association (RGBA), Laguna Gamefowl Breeders Association (Lagba) and Pitmasters group will see action in the PCC anniversary event supported by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000.

Entries (weight limits of 1.9 kgs. to 2.45 kgs.) must be submitted on Thursday, until 7 p.m. only.

The 2019 stagfighting season which will run until December starts at PCC on July 12, 19, 22 and 26 via  the Luzon Breeders Cup 9-Stag Derby.

For more details, call 0945-4917474 (Erica); 0939-4724206 (Ace) or 843-1746 and 816-6750.

