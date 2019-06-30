PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Pacifictown's Jenelle Jordan feels no pressure from NFL champ dad
(Philstar.com) - June 30, 2019 - 12:32pm

SAN JUAN — Pacifictown Army standout Jenelle Jordan was given a visit by her father, former NFL champion Darin Jordan.

Darin was all-smiles as Jenelle and her team showed up the BanKo Perlas Spikers in a dominant 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 win, Saturday, in the Philippine Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

Jenelle said her father being a former San Francisco 49ers linebacker and Super Bowl champion doesn’t put any added pressure on her at all.

“No, there’s no added pressure. It’s more of a benefit because he understands sports,” Jenelle said.

For her, having an athlete father is an advantage because he gives her insights on the weight of sports and teaches her how to take care of herself.

“He gives me some inside knowledge on how big the games are and how to take care of myself, and not worry about what other people are doing, but take care of me so I can help the team out as best as possible,” the middle blocker shared some of her father’s advice.

Jenelle voiced her delight of having her father and brother Jonah in the stands on her last game in the eliminations, saying she wasn’t surprised to see her family in the game.

“They’re very supportive so it’s not more of a shock to me that they’re here,” she said.

The Lady Trooper further expressed how much of an encouragement her family has been ever since she started playing volleyball when she was 15.

According to her, having her father still supporting her and her team is a big morale boost coming to the next stages of the competition.

“It’s really nice to hear his voice again in the audience and just have that feeling that he’s still there, still supporting and always encouraging all the players, not just me. So it’s really nice to have him there,” Jenelle commented on her father’s presence.

The Pacifictown Army Lady Troopers will face the Creamline Cool Smashers in the semifinals on July 6. – Gab Alicaya

