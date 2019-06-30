Mark Barroca keys hotshots’ win

MANILA, Philippines — Magnolia gave Zamboangueño Mark Barroca a rousing homecoming as it roared to its fifth straight victory at the expense of Meralco, 99-88, last night in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at Mayor Vitaliano Aban Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

The Hotshots made it a night to remember for local hero Barroca, putting up an inspired showing to seal the wire-to-wire triumph in the Petron Blaze Saturday Special out-of-town game and continue their rise from a 0-2 start.

Barroca, who returned to the stadium he used to play in prior to being discovered and recruited by Far Eastern U, made sure it was also a personal success as he turned in 21 points and seven assists to earn Best Player of the Game accolade.

Paul Lee (18 markers spiked by four triples), import James Farr (19-17 plus three blocks) and Ian Sangalang (11-10-2) delivered solid numbers to complement Barroca’s efforts as the squad moved two Ws behind pacesetting TNT (7-1) and second-running NorthPorth (7-2).

The Hotshots spoiled the debut of Delroy James, who netted 35 points with 10 boards in his maiden appearance for the Bolts (3-6). Chris Newsome was the only other Meralco player in double figures with 10, making most of them in their third-quarter rally.

Magnolia laid the foundation for the runaway triumph with a big salvo in the latter half of the first canto.

With the score knotted at 12-12, the Hotshots asserted themselves and scored 18 unanswered points with Barroca, Marc Pingris, Justin Melton, Lee, PJ Simon and Jio Jalalon taking turns puncturing the hoop.

The Bolts mounted a big rally in the third, chopping down Magnolia’s lead to four, but the Hotshots regrouped and countered with their own run to restore a 72-63 spread to end the period. Victolero’s wards kept pounding in the fourth to widen the gap further, 95-74.

Meanwhile, reeling from a numbing 103-111 loss to Phoenix Pulse last Friday, Barangay Ginebra seeks to bounce back tonight against an Alaska side that brought back old reliable Diamon Simpson as reinforcement.

The Gin Kings, who share fifth spot with fellow 4-4 carder Aces, aim for No. 5 in the 6:45 p.m. main game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to boost their shot at the upper rungs of the quarterfinal race.

San Miguel (2-4), coming off an embarrassing 82-118 beatdown from Magnolia last week, also eyes redemption when it meets Columbian Dyip (1-6) at 4:30 p.m.

The scores:

Magnolia 99 – Barroca 21, Farr 19, Lee 18, Sangalang 11, Jalalon 9, Melton 6, Simon 5, Pingris 4, Herndon 3, Dela Rosa 3, Brondial 0.

Meralco 88 – James 35, Newsome 10, Tolomia 8, Hodge 6, Faundo 6, Jackson 5, Quinto 3, Salva 2, Amer 2, Canaleta 2, Caram 2, Pinto 0, Hugnatan 0.

Quarterscores: 32-15, 51-53, 72-63, 99-88