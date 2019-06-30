PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Willie Marcial earns PSG citation
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - June 30, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was absent from the games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for a good reason last Wednesday. He was invited to Malacañang to attend the 122nd Presidential Security Group (PSG) anniversary celebration at the PSG Grandstand in Malacañang Park that night and received a plaque of appreciation in the PBA’s behalf.

President Duterte was the guest of honor and speaker at the rites that were highlighted by awards given to the public and private sectors to express appreciation for their support to the PSG. Among the government dignitaries who graced the affair were Secretary of Defense Maj. Gen. Delfin Lorenzana, DILG Secretary Gen. Eduardo Año, Sen. Bong Go and Rep. Martin Romualdez.

Marcial was cited for the PBA’s “general morale and welfare support extended to the PSG.” The plaque was signed by PSG group commander Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra. The first batch of awardees came from the government sector and included the NBI and Coast Guard. The second batch of awardees was from the private sector and included Marcial, Tanduay and the youth group.

“This award wasn’t for me as commissioner but for the PBA,” said Marcial. “It was the PSG’s recognition of the PBA’s all-out support for the PSG. Last Independence Day, the PBA paid tribute to the PSG during the celebration that we held in between our games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last June 12. That wasn’t the only time we’ve shown appreciation for the work the PSG does in securing our President and government officials. We’ve witnessed how efficiently and quietly the PSG goes about its work. No fanfare, no limelight. It’s their job to be inconspicuous. They’re the men behind the scenes providing protection for the President. We highly respect the PSG and recognize its commitment to hard work, sacrifice and dedication to service. The PBA salutes the PSG.”

The PBA’s Independence Day celebration coincided with a blockbuster twinbill featuring NorthPort against Magnolia and TNT against Barangay Ginebra.

In the PSG anniversary program, Capt. Johnson Logan delivered the invocation then PSG group commander Brig. Gen. Niembra gave the opening remarks. The presentation of awards and plaques of recognition came next after which Sec. Lorenzana introduced the President. Following the presentation of the memento and taking of photos, the PSG invited the guests to dinner at the PSG new firing range. Capt. Zeerah Lucrecia and Ens. Mizar Cumbe were the masters of ceremony.

With Brig. Gen. Niembra while presenting the plaque to Marcial were PSG deputy group commander for Davao Col. Ignatius Patrimonio and PSG group commander for Manila Col. Potenciano Camba.

