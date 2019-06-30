Daniel Quizon heads Phlilippine campaign in Asian Juniors

MANILA, Philippines — International Master Daniel Quizon, who is being groomed as the next big thing in Philippine chess, spearheads the country’s campaign in the Asian Juniors Chess Championships set July 1-9 in Solo, Indonesia.

Only 15 years old, Quizon has been impressive of late, and the Dasmariñas, Cavite-based bet hopes to bring his act to the annual tournament for 20 years old and below where he will be pitted against the best the region can offer.

Quizon topped the premier 17-under division of the 2019 National Youth and Schools Chess Championship in Batangas City last week while finishing at 16th and the best-placed Filipino in the ultra-competitive blitz event of the Asian Continental Chess Championship in Xingtai, China a week earlier.

Quizon, whose trip is supported by Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez, National Chess Federation of the Philippines president Butch Pichay, Dasmariñas Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. and Far Eastern U’s Aurelio Montinola III, was able to beat three Grandmasters in Xingtai and drew with two more.

In the last few months, he bested Pinoy chess giants Eugene Torre and Joey Antonio in separate matchups and came half-a-point away from obtaining his second GM result but fell short of his drive, settling for a top 20 finish in the HD Bank event in Vietnam.

He came a round away from topping the National Juniors Championship, which served as a qualifier to the Asian tilt.