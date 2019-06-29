Petro Gazz ousts Motolite to take top spot

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels secured the No. 1 spot of the Premier Volleyball Reinforced Conference semis after besting Motolite in straight sets, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15, at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Saturday.

The Angels finish the eliminations with a 9-1 record and enter the semis at the top of the pack, overtaking defending champions Creamline via a superior quotient.

Motolite, on the other hand, is ousted from contention with BanKo Perlas taking the final semis spot.

Imports Janisa Johnson and Wilma Salas once again did wonders for the Angels.

Channon Thompson was a bright spot for Motolite.

Petro Gazz is set to take on BanKo Perlas in a best-of-three semifinals series.

Game One is scheduled on Wednesday.