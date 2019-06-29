PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Petron’s Bea Duremdes (5) and Bernadeth Pons both make an effort to keep the ball alive.
Jun Mendoza
Souped-up Cargo Movers turn back Blaze Spikers
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 29, 2019 - 12:00am

Games today (Muntinlupa Sports Center)

2:30 p.m. – Cignal vs Petron

4:30 p.m. – Foton vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics proved to be as good as advertised as it pulled the rug from under reigning champion Petron, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-19, Thursday night to stay unbeaten in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Newly acquired hitter Kalei Mau led the Cargo Movers’ assault, erupting for 23 points on 21 attacks and two blocks to go along 19 digs much to the delight of head coach Ramil de Jesus who said they’ve found a gem in the 6-foot-5 Fil-Am sensation from the disbanded United VC.

“Kalei is really a big addition for us because we finally have a go-to-guy at crunch time,” said De Jesus of Mau who hammered a big kill serving as the turning point of the match in the third set.

With both teams knotted at 1-1, the Cargo Movers looked to be on their way to a crucial third-set win with a comfortable 24-21 lead before facing a blistering Petron rally that forced a deuce.

But the former Arizona State stalwart Mau took care of business, delivering the finisher for a thrilling 27-25 third-set win, then the Cargo Movers roared on to take the match in four sets.

With another scorer Ara Galang adding 18 points on 12 kills and libero Dawn Macandili providing 26 digs and 13 excellent sets, F2 kept a stranglehold of the top spot with an unblemished 4-0 card.

Bernadeth Pons and skipper Ces Molina carried the fight for Petron with 18 and 16 markers, respectively.

“It’s a lesson for us, a wake-up call,” said Petron coach Shaq delos Santos after they suffered a first loss in three starts.

At the same time, Delos Santos rued the absence of spitfire scorer Sisi Rondina and top libero Denden Lazaro. Rondina is on a Japan trip while Lazaro is nursing a right foot injury.

The Blaze Spikers seek a quick turnaround as they play the Cignal HD Spikers at 2:30 p.m. today over at the Muntinlupa Sports Center. Struggling Foton (1-3) and unpredictable PLDT Home Fibr clash at 4:30 p.m.

