Go For Gold targets simul dribbling record

MANILA, Philippines — Go For Gold Philippines is ready to show the world what the Filipino basketball community is capable of achieving when it attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the most number of people dribbling simultaneously.

Go For Gold godfather Jeremy Go announced in a press conference Thursday that at least 10,000 dribblers will be invited during the July 21 event at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

“Being a SEA Games year, we want to be able to encourage a lot of Filipinos to be active in supporting sports and our national athletes,” said Go.

“We believe that this will be a good way to bring buzz and excitement to kick start our country’s program,” added the vice president for marketing of Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp., the prime mover behind the Go For Gold project.

Invited to join the effort are the national athletes from various national sports associations.

The most number of people dribbling a basketball simultaneously was 7,556 during a United Nations Relief and Works Agency event in Gaza Strip, Palestine on July 22, 2010.

A fiesta-like atmosphere is set at the MOA Concert Grounds, with popular sports personalities and show business celebrities expected to encourage more dribblers to join the record-breaking effort.

Scratch it! brand ambassadors Nadine Lustre and Sam Concepcion will be there to energize the basketball-crazed multitude.

Participants can register at www. goforgoldworldrecordattempt.com.