Army, BanKo dispute No. 3; Motolite seeks playoff

Games today (Filoil Flying V Centre)

2 p.m. – BanKo-Perlas vs PacificTown Army

4 p.m. – Creamline vs BaliPure

6 p.m. – Motolite vs PetroGazz

MANILA, Philippines — PacificTown Army and BanKo-Perlas collide today for the third spot in the Final Four while Motolite tries to force a playoff for the last semis berth against PetroGazz in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Troopers subdued the Perlas Spikers, 25-22, 23-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-7, in their first round elims clash last June 9. The two teams head to their 2 p.m. rematch coming off contrasting results with the Lady Troopers reeling from back-to-back defeats, including a four-set loss to the powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers, and the Perlas Spikers posting two victories, including a sweep of the ousted BaliPure Water Defenders, both last Wednesday.

Though they are both assured of at least a playoff for the last semis seat with identical 4-5 slates, the Lady Troopers and the Perlas Spikers are going all out for the victory that would formalize their Final Four stint with the loser facing the specter of going through a sudden death for the No. 4 berth.

PetroGazz and Creamline have secured semis seats with 8-1 and 7-1 slates.

With a 3-6 card, the Motolite Power Builders remain hopeful of forcing a playoff although they would have to hurdle a fancied PetroGazz side in their 6 p.m. showdown to stay in the hunt.

Creamline, meanwhile, is tipped to get past winless BaliPure at 4 p.m. that would cap its remarkable comeback from an opening game loss to PetroGazz.