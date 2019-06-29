Sotto, Edu banner Gilas Youth final cast

MANILA, Philippines — Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu, and Rome-based guard Dalph Panopio, as expected, banner the final Gilas Youth roster to be fielded in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup that fires off tomorrow in Heraklion, Greece.

Also making the team are NU stalwarts Carl Tamayo, Migz Oczon, Dave Ildefonso, Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano, Ateneo’s Geo Chio, FEU’s Xyrus Torres, Rhayyan Amsali of San Beda and James Spencer of UP.

The Phl Youth open their campaign versus the home team tomorrow, then play No. 19 Russia Monday and No. 9 Argentina Wednesday.

Sotto, Edu and Panopio led the way in their FIBA U18 Asia Championship last year in Nonthaburi, Thailand where it finished fourth behind Australia, New Zealand and China, allowing the country a return trip to the world meet for the first time in 40 years.