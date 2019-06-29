PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Sotto, Edu banner Gilas Youth final cast
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu, and Rome-based guard Dalph Panopio, as expected, banner the final Gilas Youth roster to be fielded in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup that fires off tomorrow in Heraklion, Greece.

Also making the team are NU stalwarts Carl Tamayo, Migz Oczon, Dave Ildefonso, Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano, Ateneo’s Geo Chio, FEU’s Xyrus Torres, Rhayyan Amsali of San Beda and James Spencer of UP. 

The Phl Youth open their campaign versus the home team tomorrow, then play No. 19 Russia Monday and No. 9 Argentina Wednesday.

Sotto, Edu and Panopio led the way in their FIBA U18 Asia Championship last year in Nonthaburi, Thailand where it finished fourth behind Australia, New Zealand and China, allowing the country a return trip to the world meet for the first time in 40 years. 

KAI SOTTO AND AJ EDU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pastor, Menor surge but Pagunsan, 4 others lurk
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
They matched outputs for the third straight day, and Spain’s Marcos Pastor and local pride Rene Menor bring their virtual...
Sports
Toroman says Serbia out to rule World Cup
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Former Gilas and PBA coach Rajko Toroman said the other day Serbia will parade a powerhouse lineup with 12 All-Stars, including...
Sports
Kingad to make case as Philippines' top MMA fighter vs Akhemtov
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Danny Kingad stakes his claim as the country’s next best thing in mixed martial arts as he slugs it out with former...
Sports
Reports: LeBron James 'to gift' No. 23 to teammate Anthony Davis
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
As per Yahoo Sport's Chris Haynes, it is still unclear whether James will return to wearing No. 6 or choose another numb...
Sports
Klay Thompson shows up at Space Jam 2 shooting in crutches
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Thompson, who suffered an unfortunate ACL tear in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals, was seen interacting with James in behind...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Olu, Erram lift NLEX past ROS
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Olu Ashaolu and Poy Erram came up big in the crunch as NLEX survived Rain or Shine, 100-97, to grab its second win in the...
Sports
1 hour ago
Souped-up Cargo Movers turn back Blaze Spikers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
F2 Logistics proved to be as good as advertised as it pulled the rug from under reigning champion Petron, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25,...
Sports
1 hour ago
Kingad taking over as Pinoy MMA king
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Is Danny Kingad the next big thing in Philippine mixed martial arts?
Sports
1 hour ago
Celtics eye Walker for $141M
1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are expected to make All-Star guard Kemba Walker a four-year, $141 million contract offer when free agency...
Sports
1 hour ago
Go For Gold targets simul dribbling record
1 hour ago
Go For Gold Philippines is ready to show the world what the Filipino basketball community is capable of achieving when it...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with