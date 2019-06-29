PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Locked and loaded for AFAD shootfest
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Around 600 shooters, including members of the national team, display speed and accuracy while vying for honors in the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD) Cup at the Front Sight Shooting Range in Lipa, Batangas on Aug. 15-18.

Shooting legend and former Olympian Jethro Dionisio banners the crack roster of participants together with other top Filipino male practical shooters Jag Lejano, Edward Rivera, Joey delos Santos, Huey Co, Mariboy Alejandro and Bro Tecson.

Top female shooters Evelyn Woods, Marly Martyr and Grace Tamayo will also be in attendance in the AFAD Cup that serves as a tune-up match for Filipino bets ahead of the prestigious International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Australasia Handgun Championship also set in Batangas in November and the IPSC Rifle World Shoot to be held in Sweden also in August.

“Aside from promoting gun responsibility, we support the shooting sport. This AFAD Cup will be a huge help for our national shooters in a bid to prepare themselves in flying the flag high abroad,” said AFAD president Alaric Topacio.

Set before the AFAD Cup is the Defense and Sporting Arms Show at the SM Megamall Trade Hall in Mandaluyong City from July 5-11.

