Cignal takes on comeback-seeking Petron in PSL

Games Saturday

(Muntinlupa Sports Center)

2:30 p.m. – Cignal vs Petron

4:30 p.m. – Foton vs PLDT



MANILA, Philippines – Cignal HD braces for a Petron side eager to bounce from a stinging setback as it shoots for a third straight victory while PLDT and Foton tangle as action in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference shifts to the Muntinlupa Sports Center Saturday.

The HD Spikers hurdled their first two matches behind Fil-Am playmaker Alohi Robins-Hardy, Norielle Ipac and May Luna, Rachel Anne Daquis, Mylene Paat and Jheck Dionela and they hope to sustain their run and pounce on the Blaze Spikers’ four-set setback to the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers the last time out.

Gametime is at 2:30 p.m.

PLDT Home Fibr, meanwhile, takes on Foton at 4:30 p.m., looking to rebound from a loss to the HD Spikers last Thursday and get back into the winning track in the tournament sponsored by Team Rebel Sports, SOGO, Eurotel, PCSO, Cocolife, UCPB Gen, Mueller, Senoh, Asics, Bizooku and One Sport with ESPN5 and Kapatid TV5 as broadcast partners.

Still, focus will be on Petron.

Ranged against a fancied F2 Logistics side, the Blaze Spikers struggled and suffered a 21-25, 25-17, 25-27, 19-25 defeat.

Fil-Am spiker Kalei Mau took charge again for F2 with 21 kills and two blocks as the Cargo Movers dominated the attack zone, 49-25, and finished with seven kill blocks against their rivals’ six.

But Petron coach Shaq delos Santos took the loss in stride, saying “it’s all part of the game, part of the learning process.”

“We have to recover and go back to training. We need to plan our attacks and put everything into action on Saturday,” said delos Santos.

But the HD Spikers are ready to face the Blaze Spikers head-on.

“We will prepare, we want to give them a good fight of course,” said Cignal mentor Edgar Barroga. “Our past two wins won’t matter if we will just waste the opportunity that we have right now.”