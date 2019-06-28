Reports: LeBron James 'to gift' No. 23 to teammate Anthony Davis

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Lakers star LeBron James is giving up his iconic No. 23 jersey number for newly minted teammate Anthony Davis, reports say.

Per Yahoo Sport's Chris Haynes, it is still unclear whether James will return to wearing No. 6 or choose another number.

The three-time NBA champion first wore No. 6 when he was with the Miami Heat.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gifting new teammate Anthony Davis his No. 23 jersey for the upcoming season.

Set photos of James' movie Space Jam 2, however, show the NBA star in a No. 6 jersey.

Behind the scenes on the set of Space Jam 2



(via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/toRv1Rvk6J — ProCity Hoops™ (@ProCityHoops) June 27, 2019

Davis, on the other hand, has been using the No. 23 for all of the seven years of his NBA career so far.

The blockbuster deal shipping Davis to Los Angeles is set to be made official on July 6 (July 7 Manila time).