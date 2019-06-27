PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao is seen here playing the guitar with family and friends.
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Pacquiao puts breaks in training
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 2:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – Wary of either peaking too soon or worse, a burnout, Manny Pacquiao took a break from training Thursday and just rested at his home in Los Angeles.

A member of Team Pacquiao said the Filipino icon spent the day serenading family members and friends with his guitar at his posh home, looking relaxed and worry-free less than a month before his collision with fellow champion Keith Thurman.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao no longer trains like he used to in his heydays, and his team makes sure to insert some rest days into his schedule.

Since arriving in Los Angeles over a week ago, Pacquiao had been running the hills of Griffith Observatory or jogging at the flatter and less-challenging Pan Pacific Park in the morning. In the afternoon, he undergoes hard training at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood.

A day before skipping training, he sparred five rounds each with young fighters AB Lopez and Arnold Gonzalez.

“Based on our assessment, our fighting senator is now at 90% condition,” Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao’s chief trainer, told Steve Angeles of ABS-CBN’s Balitang America.

Pacquiao is entering his 71st professional fight, this time against Thurman, who is 10 years his junior. On July 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (July 21 Manila time), he will try to unify his WBA “regular” championship against Thurman’s “super” title.

The fighting senator, a slight underdog in the fight, understands that he is facing a dangerous stud in Thurman, who is undefeated in 29 fights, 22 of which came by knockout.

Pacquiao’s team just wants to make sure that their ageing fighter is in perfect shape. 

“It’s really important that we maintain his conditioning,” Fernandez added.

The other day at his home, Pacquiao sat down in a lengthy one-on-one interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, talking in detail about boxing in general and answered some questions about the Thurman bout.

Asked what he makes of Thurman’s loud mouth, Pacquiao stressed  that it serves as one of his motivations to win.

“I told him in case of face-to-face, he's not helping him but it's helping me. The way he talked like that, those trash talks...It's not helping him, but it's helping me,” he said.

“I like what he’s  saying to me. It gives more motivation to me to work hard, determination to focus. I love it and it’s helping me.”

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marc Gasol takes $25.6M option, returns to Raptors
6 hours ago
Spanish center Marc Gasol has exercised his $25.6 million one-season contract option to return to the NBA champions Toronto...
Sports
Jimmy Alapag begins Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League coaching stint
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
According to a report by ESPN, Alapag was invited to coach the Kings by the team's General Manager and former NBA player Vlade...
Sports
Pacquiao's next challenge: Thurman's best hits
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Fighting for the undisputed WBA welterweight title, Thurman and Pacquiao are set to lock horns on July 20 (July 21 Manila...
Sports
Tiamzon, Bersola won't leave BanKo's semis bid to chance
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Following their crucial wins over Motolite and BaliPure, the BanKo Perlas Spikers find themselves assured of at least a playoff...
Sports
Pressure off as Osaka hopes for better Wimbledon fortune
6 hours ago
With the burden of being world number one lifted, Naomi Osaka will set her sights on Wimbledon, buoyed by the support of Roger...
Sports
Latest
18 minutes ago
Kathy Bersola: UP Sports Science summa cum laudes will break stereotypes
18 minutes ago
Anna Michaella Dela Cruz, Lea Andrei San Juan and Aaron Cris Vega are three Bachelor in Sports Science students who are among...
Sports
5 hours ago
Thurman trainer assures victory over Manny
By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
Keith Thurman’s chief cornerman sees no less than a win for his ward when the undefeated fighter takes on Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
6 hours ago
Returning Ravena motivated by possible FIBA World Cup stint
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The former Ateneo star's suspension ends on August 24, exactly a week before the FIBA World Cup begins.
Sports
15 hours ago
Phoenix rises against NorthPort
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Shorthanded Phoenix brought down streaking NorthPort, 97-87, to pick up its third win in seven outings in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
15 hours ago
Wait’s over for Kiefer Ravena
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
For over a year, Kiefer Ravena was disallowed from engaging in any basketball-related activity and couldn’t even watch...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with