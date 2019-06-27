Tiamzon, Bersola won't leave BanKo's semis bid to chance

MANILA, Philippines — The BanKo Perlas Spikers have finally caught a break from a see-saw Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after notching their first back-to-back wins in the tournament on Wednesday.

For local stalwart Kathy Bersola, it couldn't have come at a better time.

Following crucial wins over Motolite and BaliPure, the BanKo Perlas Spikers find themselves assured of at least a playoff for a Final Four slot.

They sport a 4-5 win-loss slate along with PacificTown Army and gain the upper hand over fifth-seeded Motolite.

"It's really important kasi we really want to get into the semis, and before the game, tie kami ng Motolite. We really needed to win para mas malaki yung chance na makahinga nang kaunti," Bersola said after the game.

But with the team only being halfway into the semis, skipper Nicole Tiamzon knows there's no time to waste.

"We can't afford na maging complacent eh, ang hirap umasa sa panalo or talo ng ibang kalaban... Kailangan namin paghirapan talaga," Tiamzon said after the game.

Because of their deadlock with Army, whoever wins their matchup on Saturday will automatically jump to third-seed.

But the loser may have to play a knockout match against Motolite should the fifth-seeded squad beat Petro Gazz on Saturday.

Tiamzon says BanKo needs to work twice as much to ensure they keep the ball in their court.

"We're hungry to win talaga eh and makapasok ng semis kasi nung first round parang 50-50 pa talaga... we need to double time," Tiamzon said.

BanKo Perlas opens the stacked game day on Saturday with their clash against Army.