PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Nicole Tiamzon and Kathy Bersola
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Tiamzon, Bersola won't leave BanKo's semis bid to chance
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — The BanKo Perlas Spikers have finally caught a break from a see-saw Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after notching their first back-to-back wins in the tournament on Wednesday.

For local stalwart Kathy Bersola, it couldn't have come at a better time.

Following crucial wins over Motolite and BaliPure, the BanKo Perlas Spikers find themselves assured of at least a playoff for a Final Four slot.

They sport a 4-5 win-loss slate along with PacificTown Army and gain the upper hand over fifth-seeded Motolite.

"It's really important kasi we really want to get into the semis, and before the game, tie kami ng Motolite. We really needed to win para mas malaki yung chance na makahinga nang kaunti," Bersola said after the game.

But with the team only being halfway into the semis, skipper Nicole Tiamzon knows there's no time to waste.

"We can't afford na maging complacent eh, ang hirap umasa sa panalo or talo ng ibang kalaban... Kailangan namin paghirapan talaga," Tiamzon said after the game.

Because of their deadlock with Army, whoever wins their matchup on Saturday will automatically jump to third-seed.

But the loser may have to play a knockout match against Motolite should the fifth-seeded squad beat Petro Gazz on Saturday.

Tiamzon says BanKo needs to work twice as much to ensure they keep the ball in their court.

"We're hungry to win talaga eh and makapasok ng semis kasi nung first round parang 50-50 pa talaga... we need to double time," Tiamzon said.

BanKo Perlas opens the stacked game day on Saturday with their clash against Army.

BANKO PERLAS SPIKERS PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marc Gasol takes $25.6M option, returns to Raptors
3 hours ago
Spanish center Marc Gasol has exercised his $25.6 million one-season contract option to return to the NBA champions Toronto...
Sports
Jimmy Alapag begins Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League coaching stint
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
According to a report by ESPN, Alapag was invited to coach the Kings by the team's General Manager and former NBA player Vlade...
Sports
Pacquiao's next challenge: Thurman's best hits
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Fighting for the undisputed WBA welterweight title, Thurman and Pacquiao are set to lock horns on July 20 (July 21 Manila...
Sports
Pressure off as Osaka hopes for better Wimbledon fortune
3 hours ago
With the burden of being world number one lifted, Naomi Osaka will set her sights on Wimbledon, buoyed by the support of Roger...
Sports
Overseas training up next for Eagles
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 27, 2019 - 12:00am
There will be no rest for the weary as the Ateneo Blue Eagles are set to intensify their UAAP buildup by pitching a number of international training camps on the heels of their triumphant run in the PBA D-Leagu...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Thurman trainer assures victory over Manny
By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Keith Thurman’s chief cornerman sees no less than a win for his ward when the undefeated fighter takes on Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
3 hours ago
Returning Ravena motivated by possible FIBA World Cup stint
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The former Ateneo star's suspension ends on August 24, exactly a week before the FIBA World Cup begins.
Sports
12 hours ago
Phoenix rises against NorthPort
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Shorthanded Phoenix brought down streaking NorthPort, 97-87, to pick up its third win in seven outings in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
12 hours ago
Wait’s over for Kiefer Ravena
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
For over a year, Kiefer Ravena was disallowed from engaging in any basketball-related activity and couldn’t even watch...
Sports
12 hours ago
POC polls: Abraham Tolentino vs Clint Aranas
By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
If and when it pushes through, the planned POC elections on July 5 may feature a head-to-head battle between Abraham Tolentino...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with