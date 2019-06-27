Thurman trainer assures victory over Manny

MANILA, Philippines – Keith Thurman’s chief cornerman sees no less than a win for his ward when the undefeated fighter takes on Manny Pacquiao less than a month from now.

A combination of rest, youth and uncanny punching power should propel the 30-year-old Thurman over Pacquiao when they lock horns on July 20 in Las Vegas (July 21 Manila time), according to trainer Dan Birmingham.

"Manny knows Keith's a puncher, and that he brings youth and experience like Manny does. But Keith wants to fight, he's anxious to fight and he's got someone to fight for besides himself," Birmingham said from their training camp in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"It's been the rest factor. He's rejuvenated his body and mind, he got married and as I said before, he has someone to fight for," he added.

Until he fought Josesito Lopez last January, Thurman (29-0, with 22 KOs) has had a two-year layoff to recover from an injury. And although Thurman looked vulnerable against Lopez, Birmingham believes that shouldn’t be the case against Pacquiao this time.

"He has a renewed vigor — more energy — and he's anxious to fight and anxious to train," Birmingham continued. "His power, ferociousness and tenacity will be a problem for Manny. We've only escalated that in this camp.”

The trainer said that Thurman, who will put his WBA “super” welterweight title on the line against “regular” champion Pacquiao, has had quality sparring against “tougher, stronger fighters who can take a punch” and should be good to go against the Filipino icon.

Oddsmakers have installed the younger Thurman as a slight favorite over Pacquiao, who in turn said he’s extra-motivated by his underdog status.

Thurman, for his part, vowed to seize the day.

"I am back on the big stage, I have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase my talent and skill with a legend in the sport. It's a big 'get back' year for me," said Thurman.

Losing is simply not an option for Team Thurman.

"When the fight is over Keith 'One Time' Thurman's hands will be raised. Keith is going to win this fight and win it in fine fashion," said Birmingham.

"We're going to win this fight."