Kiefer Ravena is expected to be tapped as Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao's replacement for Jayson Castro, who begged off from playing in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.
FIBA photo
Returning Ravena motivated by possible FIBA World Cup stint
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 9:11am

MANILA, Philippines – Being barred from playing a sport you love is a trying ordeal for any athlete. 

And after serving a 16-month suspension for unknowingly consuming banned substances from a pre-game drink, Kiefer Ravena is no longer a stranger to that struggle.

But it was the ultimate goal of playing in the FIBA World Cup that kept him persevering through his suspension.

"When I got suspended, I knew the World Cup was coming up and I'll be able to play right after my suspension is lifted," Ravena said in an interview with Philstar.com.

The former Ateneo star's suspension ends on August 24, exactly a week before the FIBA World Cup begins.

"That's the one thing that really helped me focus on my goal on coming back, I have something to look forward to besides the PBA," he said.

Ravena attended practice for Yeng Guiao's Gilas Pilipinas on Monday, his first day back in practice after the suspension.

While Ravena's slot in the Gilas lineup for the World Cup has yet to be confirmed, he has been tagged as a possible replacement for Jayson Castro, who begged off from playing in the upcoming tournament.

The 25-year-od returns to the hard court with more than a handful of lessons learned from his time off from the sport.

"Maraming lessons na natutunan you know, just taking a step back and having a perspective on the sport and in life in general," Ravena said.

