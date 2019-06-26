Lethargic start an eye-opener for Creamline, says Alyssa Valdez

SAN JUAN, Philippines — After dismally losing the opening set against PacificTown-Army, 16-25, the Creamline Cool Smashers bounced back to claim a four-set win in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Wednesday.

For team captain Alyssa Valdez, that first set loss was a lesson learned the hard way.

"Anong nangyari sa first set? Nako, hindi rin po namin alam," Valdez jokingly remarked after the game.

"Natuto kami dun sa first set na madami kaming errors, so we have to push ourselves para to win that set talaga because it was a very important na set," Valdez said about the third set where they almost spluttered late.

Creamline's errors in that third canto frustrated the team as well as head coach Tai Bundit.

"Alam niyo, sinabi sa amin ni Coach Tai, paano daw siya magco-coach, wala naman kaming ginagawang tama," Valdez said, referring to her coach's reaction.

Valdez said they've learned the importance of coming to each game prepared and with a win-only mindset.

"We have to get our confidence, get our system, and we really have to know our identity going into the semifinals because if we know it, it's easy for us to keep going to that system 'pag nahihirapan na kami," she said.

Valdez finished with 11 points in their victory over Army while Thai import Kuttika Kaewpin pitched in with 19 points off 16 attacks and three blocks. – Gab Alicaya