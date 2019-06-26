PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Sutadta Chuewulim and the BanKo Perlas Spikers notch their first back-to-back victories in the PVL Reinforced Conference after besting BaliPure in straight sets on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
BanKo blasts BaliPure to boost Final Four hopes
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 6:43pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Banko Perlas Spikers notched another crucial win after rolling past BaliPure, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Wednesday.

The Perlas Spikers get their first back-to-back victories of the tournament and improve to a 4-5 record.

They are now tied with third-seeded PacificTown Army, who they will face on Saturday.

Perlas leaned on the offense of Nicole Tiamzon and Sutadta Chuewulim in drubbing the Water Defenders.

Meanwhile, BaliPure has yet to win a single game with one game left in eliminations.

Dani Djakovic and Grace Bombita were bright spots for BaliPure in the losing effort.

