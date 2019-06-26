Creamline bucks slow start vs Army for 8th straight win

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers recovered from a dismal first set loss against PacificTown Army to take their eighth straight win in four sets, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Wednesday.

The Cool Smashers have yet to drop a match since their opening game against the Petro Gazz Angels.

With an 8-1 record, the defending champions have locked in on at least the top two seed coming into the Final Four.

Led by imports Kuttika Kaewpin and Aleoscar Blanco, the Cool Smashers weathered the upset-seeking Lady Troopers.

Michelle Gumabao and Pau Soriano were bright spots in scoring for the locals.

Meanwhile, Olena Lymareva-Flink and Jovelyn Gonzaga paced PacificTown in the loss.

Army falls to a 4-5 record but hangs on to the third spot in the rankings.