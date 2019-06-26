PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Robert Bolick averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists in an all-around effort to steer NorthPort to back-to-back wins over Rain or Shine and Blackwater.
PBA Images
PBA Player of the Week Bolick starts NorthPort takeover
(Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick showed he’s ready to take over the mantle at NorthPort following the shock exit of top gunner Stanley Pringle.

Two games since the Batang Pier dealt Pringle to Barangay Ginebra for the trio of Kevin Ferrer, Sol Mercado and Jervy Cruz, the rookie guard out of San Beda jacked up his numbers in helping the team clinch a quarterfinals berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Bolick averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists in an all-around effort to steer NorthPort to back-to-back wins over Rain or Shine and Blackwater and hike its record to a league-best 7-1 slate in a tie with TnT Katropa.

The impressive performance earned the 23-year-old native of Leyte his first ever PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for the period June 17-23.

Also getting a vote from the PBAPC was Bolick’s NorthPort teammate Sean Anthony.

Others who contended for the weekly citation were Batang Pier Moala Tautuaa, Jayson Castro and Roger Pogoy of TnT Katropa, San Miguel Beer’s Alex Cabagnot, Paul Lee of Magnolia, Pringle, and Jericho Cruz of NLEX.

In NorthPort’s first game without the 32-year-old Pringle, Bolick and Tautuaa carried the fight for the Batang Pier by rallying them from as much as a 25-point deficit to nip the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in overtime, 107-105.

Bolick hit 22 points and fired the pressure-pack three-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation that sent the game into overtime.   

Tautuaa finished with a career-high 34 points for NorthPort, which played with only an eighth-man rotation.

Three days after, Bolick was at it again, missing just a single rebound of completing a triple double in the team’s 127-99 rout of the Elite. He finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in the win that marked the first game of Mercado, Ferrer, and Cruz with the team.

Bolick admitted he owed Pringle a lot for making him the player that he is with NorthPort right now.

“Gusto ko siyang makasama nang mas matagal. Kaso one conference lang, madami pa sana akong matututunan. Kung ano man meron ako ngayon (sa) laro ko, lahat, sa kanya (Pringle) ko natutunan yun,” said Bolick of the player he considered as his first pro mentor.

NORTHPORT PBA PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK ROBERT BOLICK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Batang Pier eye solo lead vs injury-hit foe
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Streaking NorthPort shoots for the solo lead against struggling Phoenix Pulse while Philippine Cup title protagonists Magnolia...
Sports
'The Sixth Man': Warriors’ Iguodala releases memoir on class, race, hoops
3 hours ago
With a title inspired by Iguodala’s reputation of being Golden State’s "sixth man," the memoir talks about the...
Sports
Kiefer Ravena set for PBA return on August 24
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Ravena's return will surely make an impact for the Road Warriors, who have been struggling in the ongoing Commissioner's...
Sports
Red Lions prepare for life after imports
By Joaquin Henson | June 26, 2019 - 12:00am
It will be the last NCAA basketball season with imports this year and defending champion San Beda is now preparing for the future.
Sports
Changing of the guards
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 26, 2019 - 12:00am
There were 13 players who showed up at the Gilas practice in the Meralco Gym last Monday and their average age was 28.6 years, slightly lower than what it was at the 2014 FIBA World Cup.
Sports
Latest
4 hours ago
Pacquiao's next challenge: Thurman's best hits
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Fighting for the undisputed WBA welterweight title, Thurman and Pacquiao are set to lock horns on July 20 (July 21 Manila...
Sports
1 day ago
Thurman bets on himself to KO Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
The brash 30-year-old fighter said he is betting on himself to stop Pacquiao during their July 20 clash at the MGM Grand in...
Sports
2 days ago
Sparmates like Manny Pacquiao’s chances
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao’s sparmates Abraham (Abie) Lopez and Arnold Gonzalez are convinced the Filipino icon will beat Keith...
Sports
3 days ago
Freddie Roach says footwork is key
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
Freddie Roach welcomed Manny Pacquiao back to the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles last Tuesday and said nothing has changed with...
Sports
5 days ago
Riled-up Pacquiao taps 'aggressive' streak for Thurman
5 days ago
Veteran trainer Freddie Roach says Manny Pacquiao has rediscovered his aggressive streak as the one-month countdown to his...
Sports
5 days ago
Thurman warned on Pacquiao fight
By Dino Maragay | 5 days ago
Keith Thurman better back his words up against Manny Pacquiao when he takes on the Filipino icon exactly one month from ...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with