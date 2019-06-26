PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
The Philippine Hockey jersey is displayed at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Canada
Philippine hockey jersey displayed in Toronto Hockey Hall of Fame
(Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 12:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — After impressive international showings, a Philippine ice hockey jersey is now on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Canada.

The jersey, which belongs to men’s team captain Steven Füglister, is put up in the Hall of Fame next to other Asian countries like Singapore and Mongolia.

It was the jersey Füglister wore in the 2017 Asian Winter Games where they snatched their first ever win against Qatar in their international debut, 14-2.

The Philippines bagged bronze under Division II and finished 13th overall in the tournament.

Since then, the Filipinos  secured gold in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games

They also took home a bronze in the 2018 Ice Hockey Challenge Cup of Asia and a silver in the competition’s 2019 edition.

The men’s team is set to enter the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship Program after meeting all the federation’s requirements.

They will participate in Division IV of the World Championships. They are also slated to defend their title in the 2019 SEA Games here in Manila  later this year. — Gab Alicaya

Philippine hockey jersey displayed in Toronto Hockey Hall of Fame
