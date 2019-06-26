PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Kiefer Ravena is set to play in his first official PBA game back on August 24
Twitter/ArangkadaNLEX
Kiefer Ravena set for PBA return on August 24
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball phenom Kiefer Ravena will finally make his return on the PBA court on August 24 after more than a year of absence.

With his suspension slowly winding down, Ravena has been cleared to practice with the NLEX Road Warriors as well as the national team.

Ravena made his comeback on Monday during Gilas Pillipinas' practice at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas, Pasig.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle was suspended after testing positive for banned substances that cut short his first year in the PBA.

Ravena's return will surely make an impact for the Road Warriors, who have been struggling in the ongoing Commissioner's Cup.

