Kiefer Ravena set for PBA return on August 24

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball phenom Kiefer Ravena will finally make his return on the PBA court on August 24 after more than a year of absence.

With his suspension slowly winding down, Ravena has been cleared to practice with the NLEX Road Warriors as well as the national team.

We'll be seeing a lot more of @kieferravena in the coming weeks! Be sure to mark August 2??4?? on your calendar for Kiefer's #PBA comeback! #ArangkadaNLEX pic.twitter.com/kZ1RUeLe3x — NLEX Road Warriors (@ArangkadaNLEX) June 25, 2019

Ravena made his comeback on Monday during Gilas Pillipinas' practice at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas, Pasig.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle was suspended after testing positive for banned substances that cut short his first year in the PBA.

Ravena's return will surely make an impact for the Road Warriors, who have been struggling in the ongoing Commissioner's Cup.