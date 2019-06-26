PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Since retiring from the PBA, Jimmy Alapag has coached the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas and also accepted a deputy coaching job for the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA
Jimmy Alapag begins Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League coaching stint
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 9:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Alapag is in Sacramento as he begins his coaching stint with the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old mentor posted photos of his Kings gear.

Alapag also uploaded updates of his first day on his Instagram story.

According to a report by ESPN, "The Mighty Mouse" was invited to coach the Kings by the team's General Manager and former NBA player Vlade Divac.

The former PBA MVP will serve as an assistant coach for the Kings when they compete in the Summer League, which will be held from July 5-15 in Las Vegas.

