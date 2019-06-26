Eagles soar high

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal-Ateneo further cemented its status as the country’s leading team in the collegiate and amateur ranks today as it added the PBA D-League crown to its growing collection after decimating Centro Escolar U, 98-66, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig yesterday.

Riding the crest of their 67-52 win in Game Three, the Blue Eagles took command early with a suffocating 38-10 burst in the opening frame. And there was no looking back for the Katipunan-based squad as it even stretched the lead to as many as 37 points en route to a masterful win.

The reigning UAAP back-to-back champs, the Blue Eagles extended their domain with this unchallenged title run in this D-League tourney participated in by 20 teams. They beat the Scorpions, 3-1, in their best-of-five title series.

The Cignal franchise, for its part, claimed its third title going with back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017 courtesy of the San Beda squad.

Head coach Tab Baldwin insisted, though, that winning the D-League is not their end goal.

“It’s good to win the championship but you know, our goal for the D-League was we wanted to begin to develop our system and try ourselves against somebody other than our practice environment,” said Baldwin. “We did that, and now we’re on to the next stage.”

Ivorian slotman Ange Kouame saved his best for last as he came through with a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds on top of two assists, two steals and two blocks in 27 minutes of play.

Backstopping Kouame was his frontcourt partner William Navarro with 16 markers and two boards together with team skipper Thirdy Ravena who posted 15 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Save for RV Berjay, BJ Andrade and Christian Tio, all other nine players scored in double figures in a scattered attack for the Blue Eagles who pretty much sealed the ball game with a 79-42 lead late in the third period.

The shorthanded CEU squad’s magnificent D-League run came to an end despite 20 points, four rebounds and three assists from team captain Rich Guinitaran.

Senegalese big man Maodo Malick Diouf added 11 markers, 12 boards, five assists and three blocks but his costly flagrant foul penalty one infraction on Isaac Go in the 2:26 mark of the third frame certainly did not help.

The scores:

Cignal-Ateneo 98 – Kouame 18, Navarro 16, Ravena 15, Mamuyac 10, Ma. Nieto 9, Mi. Nieto 7, Go 7, Wong 6, Mendoza 5, Daves 2, Credo 2, Belangel 1, Tio 0, Andrade 0, Berjay 0.

CEU 66 – Guinitaran 20, Bernabe 12, Diouf 11, Santos 11, Diaz 6, Sunga 6, Intic 0, Abastillas 0.

Quarterscores: 38-10, 48-27, 79-47, 98-66