PLDT, Cignal pull four-set wins

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home Fibr notched its second straight win while Cignal debuted in style versus separate foes in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Power Hitters fended off expansion team the Marinerang Pilipina Lady Skippers, 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 25-14, while the HD Spikers shrugged off a slow start to foil the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, 25-27, 25-22, 25-10, 25-21.

Former San Sebastian stalwart Grethcel Soltones once again impressed with 19 points, 12 digs, 10 excellent receptions and two blocks to pace PLDT which improved to 2-1, joining idle Generika-Ayala at third spot.

Aiko Urdas was also instrumental for the Power Hitters with 15 markers together with Jasmine Nabor who smoothly facilitated their offense with 21 excellent sets.

The Lady Skippers, on the other hand, remained winless in four games despite 11 points, 19 digs and 17 excellent receptions of Judith Abil. Chiara Fermentiall put up 10 markers and 11 digs in a losing effort for Marinerang Pilipina.

In the other game, Alohi Robins-Hardy had a debut to remember for the HD Spikers, displaying a fine all-around play with 12 points on seven kills and three aces to go with 18 excellent sets and two blocks.

Mylene Paat and Rachel Anne Daquis uncorked 14 and 13 markers, respectively, for PLDT with veteran scorer Jovelyn Gonzaga tallying 11 points in her winning return from an ACL injury.

MJ Phillips once again led the scoring for the Lady Realtors with 19 points but proved to be insufficient as they went on to suffer their third loss in four matches.

Despite the victory, PLDT head coach Roger Gorayeb wasn’t satisfied.

“It seems that they are out of focus. That’s not the game I wanted to see after months of practice and a year of togetherness” Gorayeb said.“There’s no steam, we’re lacking intensity. I’m thankful for the win but they always need a wake-up call before picking up a victory.”