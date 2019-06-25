UP's Rivero is Filoil top scorer; SBU's Nelle top assist man

MANILA, Philippines – Despite suiting up in only four matches, the University of the Philippines’ Ricci Rivero finished with the highest scoring average of the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup with 21.0 points per game. Rivero also was the most fouled player with 30 free throw attempts in four games. Rivero averaged 7.5 attempts from the 15-foot line per game.

UST’s hard-working Soulemane Chabi Yo was second with a 20.0 points average in five matches.

Another UST Growling Tiger — Rhenze Abando — made a splash with his game on both ends of the court. The Bulacan native was tied with San Sebastian College Recoletos’ RK Ilagan with an average of 3.1 triples per game although the latter hit more, 25-22.

Centro Escolar University’s Malik Diouf was tops in rebounding with a 15.1 average per outing. Unfortunately for the Diouf, he was the worst in terms of turnovers with a total of 31 and a 3.9 average.

San Beda playmaker Evan Nelle led the field with 52 assists in 10 matches for a 5.2 average. The second-year point guard out of San Beda High School finished with eight assists more than second placer, Aljun Melecio of La Salle, who finished with 44 dishes and a 5.0 average.

UP Fighting Maroons point guard Jun Manzo and San Sebastian’s Allyn Bulanadi were tied for a tournament best 1.8 steals per game.

National University’s Issa Gaye was the best rim protector swatting 19 enemy missiles for an average of 3.2 per match.

Lyceum of the Philippines the top offensive team scoring 79.3 points per game.

Tournament champion San Beda, which defeated La Salle in the title game 74-57, was the best defensive squad surrendering only 63.4 points per outing.