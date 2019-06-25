PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Ricci Rivero of UP
UP's Rivero is Filoil top scorer; SBU's Nelle top assist man
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 2:37pm

MANILA, Philippines – Despite suiting up in only four matches, the University of the Philippines’ Ricci Rivero finished with the highest scoring average of the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup with 21.0 points per game. Rivero also was the most fouled player with 30 free throw attempts in four games. Rivero averaged 7.5 attempts from the 15-foot line per game.

UST’s hard-working Soulemane Chabi Yo was second with a 20.0 points average in five matches. 

Another UST Growling Tiger — Rhenze Abando — made a splash with his game on both ends of the court. The Bulacan native was tied with San Sebastian College Recoletos’ RK Ilagan with an average of 3.1 triples per game although the latter hit more, 25-22.

Centro Escolar University’s Malik Diouf was tops in rebounding with a 15.1 average per outing. Unfortunately for the Diouf, he was the worst in terms of turnovers with a total of 31 and a 3.9 average.

San Beda playmaker Evan Nelle led the field with 52 assists in 10 matches for a 5.2 average. The second-year point guard out of San Beda High School finished with eight assists more than second placer, Aljun Melecio of La Salle, who finished with 44 dishes and a 5.0 average.

UP Fighting Maroons point guard Jun Manzo and San Sebastian’s Allyn Bulanadi were tied for a tournament best 1.8 steals per game.

National University’s Issa Gaye was the best rim protector swatting 19 enemy missiles for an average of 3.2 per match.

Lyceum of the Philippines the top offensive team scoring 79.3 points per game.

Tournament champion San Beda, which defeated La Salle in the title game 74-57, was the best defensive squad surrendering only 63.4 points per outing.

FILOIL RICCI RIVERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NorthPort to live or die with Ibeh
By Joaquin Henson | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio said yesterday despite import Prince Ibeh’s woeful performance at the foul line and unimpressive offensive stats, the Batang Pier will stick with the 6-9 3/8 center because...
Sports
Kobe Bryant congratulates MVP Antetokounmpo, says NBA championship next
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
With the MVP award already checked on his list, Bryant wants Antetokounmpo to go all out and win a title for the Bucks.
Sports
SEA Games stadium nears completion
By Ding Cervantes | 16 hours ago
The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) has reported to visiting senators over 80 percent completion of the 20,000-seater...
Sports
Knicks fined $50,000 for barring NY Daily News
7 hours ago
The NBA fined the New York Knicks $50,000 for violating league rules on media access by barring the New York Daily News from...
Sports
PacificTown, BanKo spikers chase key wins
5 hours ago
PacificTown Army and BanKo-Perlas try to build some momentum heading to their crucial face-off on Saturday as they take on...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
UP's Rivero is Filoil top scorer; SBU's Nelle top assist man
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Despite suiting up in only four matches, the University of the Philippines’ Ricci Rivero finished with the highest...
Sports
1 hour ago
Rested Pagunsan resumes hunt for 3rd PGT crown
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Juvic Pagunsan packed his stuff and hurriedly left Bacolod for here Monday, all geared up for a third straight championship...
Sports
16 hours ago
Boss Emong rules Triple Crown 2nd leg with authority
16 hours ago
Boss Emong showed the field who’s the boss, stunning overwhelming pick Real Gold by half a length in a frantic finish...
Sports
Ateneo gets shot at title vs Centro
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
With the coveted crown now within reach, Cignal-Ateneo goes for the jugular when it tries to close out Centro Escolar U today in Game 4 of their PBA Developmental League best-of-five finals at the Ynares Sports Arena...
16 hours ago
Sports
Lions still force to reckon with
By Joey Villar | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Reigning NCAA champion San Beda will no longer be as formidable as it was the past few years when it boasted the league’s deepest, most talented roster headed by the prolific duo of Robert Bolick and Javee...
16 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with