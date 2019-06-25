PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Juvic Pagunsan
Rested Pagunsan resumes hunt for 3rd PGT crown
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 2:17pm

ILOILO – Juvic Pagunsan packed his stuff and hurriedly left Bacolod for here Monday, all geared up for a third straight championship in the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge firing off Wednesday at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club in Sta. Barbara.

In fact, the ace Negrense took part in Tuesday’s pro-am to re-familiarize himself with the par-70 layout he hopes to pound with under-par scores the way he did in Bacolod Golf Club and Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club the last two weeks.

The region’s former No. 1 had earlier hinted at skipping this week’s P3 million event after sweeping the Bacolod legs of the four-stage Visayan swing of the circuit sponsored by ICTSI to take a much-needed break. But he decided at the last minute to play and resume his bid to match Tony Lascuña’s three-peat feat at Eagle Ridge, Forest Hills and Bacolod in 2016.

“I have rested and my wife's okay,” said Pagunsan, referring to his spouse, who fell ill last week that also prompted him to reconsider his decision to play and defend his crown in the Negros Occidental Golf Classic.

“Now, I can fully concentrate (on my game) although I don’t want to sound so confident. But as always, I’ll give it my best shot,” added Pagunsan, who hopes to flaunt his shotmaking skills again on a hazard-laden course which requires accuracy off the tee and a solid short game to buck the challenges lurking from the trees, tall hills and rolling terrains.

That makes the 41-year-old Japan PGA Tour campaigner the top favorite in the 72-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., kicking off his bid for another crown at 7:55 a.m. on No. 10 with yesterday’s pro-am winner Elmer Salvador and Teemu Putkonen of Finland.

But a host of others are also going flat out to foil his bid, including James Ryan Lam and Nilo Salahog, runner-up and joint third placer, respectively, last week, along with Jhonnel Ababa, Tony Lascuña, Jay Bayron, Michael Bibat, Keanu Jahns, Ira Alido, Joenard Rates and Justin Quiban.

“I think I’ll go for the reachable par-4s but I have to play it smart,” said Lam, who actually threatened within one off Pagunsan after 36 holes in Negros but faltered in the third round with a 71 before rallying with a 69 to snare runner-up honors.

Salahog, who also moved within one off Pagunsan in the third round but blew his bid with a closing 73, also exudes confidence despite that shaky finish although he stressed the need to endure the pressure to be posed by the elite field and the short but tricky course.

“I just have to play pressure-free and stay focused in all four days. Just make sure to hit the fairways and greens and make the most of the birdie chances,” said Salahog, seeking a breakthrough in the circuit backed by Custom Clubmakers, Meralco, Champion, Summit Mineral Water, K&G Golf Apparel, BDO, Sharp, KZG, PLDT and M.Y. Shokai Technology, Inc.

Lam drew American Pete Vilairatana, who tied Salahog at third in Negros, and Rates in the 7:35 a.m. group, also on No. 10, while Salahog starts at 7 a.m. on the first hole with Arnold Villacencio and Thai Tawan Phongphun.

Other foreign aces tipped to contend are Aussies Tim Stewart, runner-up to absentee Jobim Carlos here last year, Fidel Concepcion and Calum Juniper, Americans Lexus Keoninh, Greg Gonzalez. Charles Lee and Sean Talmadge and Japanese Ryui Hashimoto, Kei Matsuoka, Kanata Nakagawa and Yudai Suzuki.

GOLF JUVIC PAGUNSAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NorthPort to live or die with Ibeh
By Joaquin Henson | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio said yesterday despite import Prince Ibeh’s woeful performance at the foul line and unimpressive offensive stats, the Batang Pier will stick with the 6-9 3/8 center because...
Sports
SEA Games stadium nears completion
By Ding Cervantes | 14 hours ago
The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) has reported to visiting senators over 80 percent completion of the 20,000-seater...
Sports
Kobe Bryant congratulates MVP Antetokounmpo, says NBA championship next
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
With the MVP award already checked on his list, Bryant wants Antetokounmpo to go all out and win a title for the Bucks.
Sports
Knicks fined $50,000 for barring NY Daily News
6 hours ago
The NBA fined the New York Knicks $50,000 for violating league rules on media access by barring the New York Daily News from...
Sports
Lions still force to reckon with
By Joey Villar | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Reigning NCAA champion San Beda will no longer be as formidable as it was the past few years when it boasted the league’s deepest, most talented roster headed by the prolific duo of Robert Bolick and Javee...
Sports
Latest
8 minutes ago
UP's Rivero is Filoil top scorer; SBU's Nelle top assist man
By Rick Olivares | 8 minutes ago
Despite suiting up in only four matches, the University of the Philippines’ Ricci Rivero finished with the highest...
Sports
3 hours ago
MVP Antetokounmpo, ROY Doncic banner 2019 NBA awardees
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Anteteokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals beat out reigning MVP James Harden and OKC's...
Sports
3 hours ago
PacificTown, BanKo spikers chase key wins
3 hours ago
PacificTown Army and BanKo-Perlas try to build some momentum heading to their crucial face-off on Saturday as they take on...
Sports
4 hours ago
Thurman bets on himself to KO Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
The brash 30-year-old fighter said he is betting on himself to stop Pacquiao during their July 20 clash at the MGM Grand in...
Sports
14 hours ago
Guiao taps young guns
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball coach Yeng Guiao has called in the youth brigade, led by Kiefer Ravena, the top prospect...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with