MVP Antetokounmpo, ROY Doncic banner 2019 NBA awardees

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic took home the biggest honors in the 2019 NBA Awards night on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), winning Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year, respectively.

Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals, bested reigning MVP James Harden and OKC's Paul George to win the prestigious award for the first time in his career.

The 24-year-old averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in the season.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks beat fellow rookies Deandre Ayton and Trae Young to bag the top prize for the rooks.

Doncic capped off his first NBA season with an average of 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo's mentor Mike Budenholzer also bagged the 2019 NBA Coach of the Year award after leading the Bucks to the best record in the conference.

Meanwhile, Bucks GM Jon Horst took home the NBA Basketball Executive of the Year Award.

Mike Budenholzer of the @Bucks wins the 2018-19 NBA Coach of the Year! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/GdLytcP7KK — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2019

The 2018-19 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year is… Jon Horst of the @Bucks! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/scezDPeNVo — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2019

For his big contribution in the Toronto Raptors' title run, Pascal Siakam was named Most Improved Player of the year.

Siakam averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds in his third NBA season with the Raptors.

Meanwhile, LA Clippers' Lou Williams tied his teammate Jamal Crawford with three Sixth Man of the Year awards to his name. This is the second year in a row that Williams took him the title.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was awarded Defensive Player of the Year.

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics took home the NBA Hustle Award.

Charlotte's Mike Conley bagged two awards after being named receiving the Teammate of the Year honor and the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

???? @mconley11 wins the 2018-19 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award and NBA Sportsmanship Award! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/LjTnAUjeLz — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2019

Both Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were recepients of the Lifetime Achievement Award for this year.

Congratulations to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson on receiving the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/hitiahqgFA — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2019

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards was given the NBA Community Assist Award.

Derrick Rose's 50-point game for the Timberwolves was meanwhile voted as the House of Highlights Moment of the Year award.

Good Morning America Anchor Robin Roberts snagged the Sager Strong Award.