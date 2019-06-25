PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 24, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
MVP Antetokounmpo, ROY Doncic banner 2019 NBA awardees
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 11:26am

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic took home the biggest honors in the 2019 NBA Awards night on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), winning Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year, respectively.

Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals, bested reigning MVP James Harden and OKC's Paul George to win the prestigious award for the first time in his career. 

The 24-year-old averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in the season.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks beat fellow rookies Deandre Ayton and Trae Young to bag the top prize for the rooks.

Doncic capped off his first NBA season with an average of 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo's mentor Mike Budenholzer also bagged the 2019 NBA Coach of the Year award after leading the Bucks to the best record in the conference.

Meanwhile, Bucks GM Jon Horst took home the NBA Basketball Executive of the Year Award.

For his big contribution in the Toronto Raptors' title run, Pascal Siakam was named Most Improved Player of the year.

Siakam averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds in his third NBA season with the Raptors.

Meanwhile, LA Clippers' Lou Williams tied his teammate Jamal Crawford with three Sixth Man of the Year awards to his name. This is the second year in a row that Williams took him the title.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was awarded Defensive Player of the Year.

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics took home the NBA Hustle Award.

Charlotte's Mike Conley bagged two awards after being named receiving the Teammate of the Year honor and the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Both Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were recepients of the Lifetime Achievement Award for this year.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards was given the NBA Community Assist Award.

Derrick Rose's 50-point game for the Timberwolves was meanwhile voted as the House of Highlights Moment of the Year award.

Good Morning America Anchor Robin Roberts snagged the Sager Strong Award.

