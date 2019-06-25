PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Nicole Tiamzon of the BanKo Perlas Spikers
PacificTown, BanKo spikers chase key wins
(Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 11:02am

Games Wednesday

3 p.m. – PacificTown Army vs Creamline

5 p.m. – BaliPure vs BanKo-Perlas

MANILA, Philippines — PacificTown Army and BanKo-Perlas try to build some momentum heading to their crucial face-off on Saturday as they take on separate rivals Wednesday in the penultimate elims playdate in the Premier Volleyball League Season 3 Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But while the Lady Troopers set out against a powerhouse Creamline side at 3 p.m., the Perlas Spikers will have less pressure and worry when they collide with the also-ran BaliPure Water Defenders at 5 p.m.

PacificTown and BanKo-Perlas are in hot pursuit of the No. 3 spot in the crossover semis with the former having the inside track with a 4-4 card. But the Lady Troopers have a tough block to hurdle in the Cool Smashers, who are on a seven-game roll capped by a four-set win over erstwhile unbeaten PetroGazz Angels last Saturday.

In contrast, the Perlas Spikers, in fourth with a 3-5 slate, are tipped to repeat over the winless Water Defenders with a victory not only to bolster their Final Four chances but also stall the Motolite Power Builders’ bid for a playoff for the last semis seat.

Motolite is in fifth with a 3-6 mark but faces tall odds against final elims rival in PetroGazz this weekend.

Though assured of one of the two semis spots in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and sponsored by Mikasa, Asics and KFC, Creamline is still expected to go all out against PacificTown, which it swept in the first round, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18, to fuel its own drive for the top seeding.

PacificTown is also coming into the match reeling from a shutout loss to PetroGazz with coach KungFu Reyes hoping to draw firepower from imports Olena Lymareva-Flink and Jenelle Jordan and from his veteran local crew headed by Jovelyn Gonzaga, MJ Balse-Pabalo, Nene Bautista and Royse Tubino.

BanKo-Perlas, on the other hand, hopes to ride the momentum of its pulsating five-set win over Motolite last Sunday that didn’t only boost the former’s semis bid but also dampen the latter’s attempt to force at least a playoff for the last Final Four seat.

PacificTown and BanKo-Perlas square off on Saturday.

