PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Keith Thurman
Thurman bets on himself to KO Pacquiao
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines – WBA “super” welterweight champion Keith Thurman continues to ooze with confidence heading into his mammoth showdown with fellow champion Manny Pacquiao less than a month from now.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the brash 30-year-old fighter said he is betting on himself to stop Pacquiao during their July 20 clash at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (July 21 Manila time).

And Thurman boasted he can do it in less than three rounds.

“I don't think it’s a good bet but you know, you gotta believe in your fighters. I'm gonna put some money down on the fight too you know,” he told TMZ. 

“Yeah, let's go for the first or second round knockout. Why not? You know what I mean. We don't wanna just make money so I don't wanna bet straight up, I wanna bet on the KO,” he added.

Thurman is entering the fight as a slight favorite, a fact that Pacquiao relishes, saying it will serve as one of his motivations to win.

Pacquiao has never been stopped since 2012, when Juan Manuel Marquez knocked him out cold in their fourth meeting. Even at 40 years old, beating the Filipino icon remains a tall order, as Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner — Pacquiao’s last two opponents — found out for themselves.

But Thurman believes he’s a different breed and can get the job done.

“Gotta bet on the KO,” he continued.

The undefeated fighter (29-0, with 22 KOs) out of Clearwater, Florida said he is wagering $10,000 (around Php513,000) on himself to pull off a knockout win inside three rounds.

Thurman is treating the bet as his own motivation.

“You see fighters, you know they can be confident this and that, but like I can't go three minutes going tap, tap, tap when I got 10k on the round?” he said.

Speaking of betting, Freddie Roach said the other day he’s putting his money on a Pacquiao win. Thurman said Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman is about to be disappointed.

“So, if Freddie Roach is betting that his fighter's gonna win the fight, he's not winning the fight,” he added.

For Thurman, losing to Pacquiao is not an option.

“I don't think Manny's style could ever beat my style, alright? Anybody who knows me and watch my boxing and watch how I speak upon boxing, I just really understand the game very well and every fight that I've taken I've never felt like the underdog,” he continued.

“They've never made me the underdog. I always felt like I was always gonna be coming out on top even if they you know, win some rounds, they're not winning the fight.”

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NorthPort to live or die with Ibeh
By Joaquin Henson | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio said yesterday despite import Prince Ibeh’s woeful performance at the foul line and unimpressive offensive stats, the Batang Pier will stick with the 6-9 3/8 center because...
Sports
SEA Games stadium nears completion
By Ding Cervantes | 11 hours ago
The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) has reported to visiting senators over 80 percent completion of the 20,000-seater...
Sports
Boss Emong rules Triple Crown 2nd leg with authority
11 hours ago
Boss Emong showed the field who’s the boss, stunning overwhelming pick Real Gold by half a length in a frantic finish...
Sports
Lions still force to reckon with
By Joey Villar | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Reigning NCAA champion San Beda will no longer be as formidable as it was the past few years when it boasted the league’s deepest, most talented roster headed by the prolific duo of Robert Bolick and Javee...
Sports
Ateneo gets shot at title vs Centro
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
With the coveted crown now within reach, Cignal-Ateneo goes for the jugular when it tries to close out Centro Escolar U today in Game 4 of their PBA Developmental League best-of-five finals at the Ynares Sports Arena...
Sports
Latest
14 minutes ago
MVP Antetokounmpo, ROY Doncic banner 2019 NBA awardees
By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Anteteokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals beat out reigning MVP James Harden and OKC's...
Sports
38 minutes ago
PacificTown, BanKo spikers chase key wins
38 minutes ago
PacificTown Army and BanKo-Perlas try to build some momentum heading to their crucial face-off on Saturday as they take on...
Sports
2 hours ago
Knicks fined $50,000 for barring NY Daily News
2 hours ago
The NBA fined the New York Knicks $50,000 for violating league rules on media access by barring the New York Daily News from...
Sports
11 hours ago
Guiao taps young guns
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball coach Yeng Guiao has called in the youth brigade, led by Kiefer Ravena, the top prospect...
Sports
11 hours ago
Blaze Spikers wary of Tornadoes strength
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Petron expects a tough outing following a straight-set romp the first time out as it faces a souped-up Foton side in the Philippine...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with