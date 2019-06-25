PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Both Sotto and Edu stuffed the stat sheet with just 26 and 19 minutes of play, respectively.
Gilas Pilipinas FB Page
Gilas U19 shows might against Qatari club
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu flaunted their might after lifting Gilas Pilipinas youth into an easy 79-54 win over Qatari club Al Rayyan in a tune-up match over the weekend in Doha.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto uncorked 19 points on an efficient 7-of-10 clip while also hauling two rebounds, two assists and two blocks to show the way for the Nationals who led by as many as 30 points.

His partner, 6-foot-11 Edu also did his share with an all-around play of six markers, seven boards, five assists and three blocks.

Both Sotto and Edu stuffed the stat sheet with just 26 and 19 minutes of play, respectively.

But proving that Gilas youth was not only a Sotto-Edu show though, other big men Geo Chiu and Rhayyan Amsali also combined for 17 points and nine rebounds while gunner Gerry Abadiano also added nine markers.

Xyrus Torres, Joshua Lazaro, Carl Tamayo, Migz Oczon, Dave Ildefonso, Bismarck Lina, James Spencer and Terrence Fortea also provided key contributions for the 14-man Gilas training pool which will be trimmed down to Final 12 after the Nationals’ Doha camp.

Rome-based guard Dalph Panopio also saw action for the first time for the Nationals but was only limited to just three points and two assists in 14 minutes of action as he was still adjusting to head coach Sandy Arespacochaga’s system.

AJ EDU BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS YOUTH KAI SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Meet the new 'Bandana Kids': San Beda's James Kwekuteye and Evan Nelle
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Evan Nelle and James Kwekuteye are only in their second year with the Red Lions but even as early as their freshman years,...
Sports
Sparmates like Manny Pacquiao’s chances
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao’s sparmates Abraham (Abie) Lopez and Arnold Gonzalez are convinced the Filipino icon will beat Keith...
Sports
Robert Bolick joins Gilas pool
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
NorthPort rookie Robert Bolick’s solid performances for the Batang Pier has earned him an invite to join the Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
Liam Jaymalin to train in Canada
1 day ago
Fresh from helping the NLEX Road Warriors win the title in the Batang PBA, teen prospect Liam Jaymalin is to leave for Canada...
Sports
Freddie Roach says footwork is key
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Freddie Roach welcomed Manny Pacquiao back to the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles last Tuesday and said nothing has changed with...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Guiao taps young guns
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball coach Yeng Guiao has called in the youth brigade, led by Kiefer Ravena, the top prospect...
Sports
1 hour ago
Blaze Spikers wary of Tornadoes strength
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Petron expects a tough outing following a straight-set romp the first time out as it faces a souped-up Foton side in the Philippine...
Sports
1 hour ago
SEA Games stadium nears completion
By Ding Cervantes | 1 hour ago
The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) has reported to visiting senators over 80 percent completion of the 20,000-seater...
Sports
1 hour ago
Boss Emong rules Triple Crown 2nd leg with authority
1 hour ago
Boss Emong showed the field who’s the boss, stunning overwhelming pick Real Gold by half a length in a frantic finish...
Sports
NorthPort to live or die with Ibeh
By Joaquin Henson | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio said yesterday despite import Prince Ibeh’s woeful performance at the foul line and unimpressive offensive stats, the Batang Pier will stick with the 6-9 3/8 center because...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with