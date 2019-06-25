Gilas U19 shows might against Qatari club

MANILA, Philippines — Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu flaunted their might after lifting Gilas Pilipinas youth into an easy 79-54 win over Qatari club Al Rayyan in a tune-up match over the weekend in Doha.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto uncorked 19 points on an efficient 7-of-10 clip while also hauling two rebounds, two assists and two blocks to show the way for the Nationals who led by as many as 30 points.

His partner, 6-foot-11 Edu also did his share with an all-around play of six markers, seven boards, five assists and three blocks.

Both Sotto and Edu stuffed the stat sheet with just 26 and 19 minutes of play, respectively.

But proving that Gilas youth was not only a Sotto-Edu show though, other big men Geo Chiu and Rhayyan Amsali also combined for 17 points and nine rebounds while gunner Gerry Abadiano also added nine markers.

Xyrus Torres, Joshua Lazaro, Carl Tamayo, Migz Oczon, Dave Ildefonso, Bismarck Lina, James Spencer and Terrence Fortea also provided key contributions for the 14-man Gilas training pool which will be trimmed down to Final 12 after the Nationals’ Doha camp.

Rome-based guard Dalph Panopio also saw action for the first time for the Nationals but was only limited to just three points and two assists in 14 minutes of action as he was still adjusting to head coach Sandy Arespacochaga’s system.