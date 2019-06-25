PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
NorthPort to live or die with Ibeh
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio said yesterday despite import Prince Ibeh’s woeful performance at the foul line and unimpressive offensive stats, the Batang Pier will stick with the 6-9 3/8 center because he’s a perfect fit for the team. Besides, who can argue against NorthPort’s 7-1 record in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup?

Ibeh, 25, is averaging 13.4 points, 16.8 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 39 minutes over eight games, shooting 59.7 percent from the field and 16.1 percent from the line where he’s 9-of-56. Among the active imports, he’s last in points but first in blocks and in least turnovers (2.5). He’s the youngest import in town with the least overseas experience. Ibeh, born in London to Nigerian parents, graduated from the University of Texas, majoring in applied learning and development with a minor in psychology and played in the NBA Summer League and G-League before making his foreign debut in Japan last season.

“Prince will do what we want him to do,” said Jarencio. “He’s coachable. He doesn’t demand the ball. As a coach, that’s what I look for in a player. I told him sa ilalim lang siya for defense, rebounds, follow-ups, alley-oops. He’s the captain of our ship. For defense, he’s our guy. For offense, sa locals kami umaasa. Hindi take-charge guy si Prince. But he does so many things na hindi lalabas sa stats sheets. Like he changes shots with his defense and presence. Ang haba niya (7-5 1/2 wingspan). OK lang kung mababa ang free throw percentage niya. We’ll live or die with Prince.”

Jarencio said when Ibeh’s standing in the paint to protect the rim, it’s brownout time. “Kung ilaw ang hinahanap ng offensive team sa loob, biglang nagkakaroon ng brownout pag-nakapwesto na si Prince,” he said. “Bata pa siya kaya very energetic. Akala ng marami mabagal but mayroon siyang burst of speed. Marunong mag-pacing at nakikiramdam. Mautak siya. Hindi namin siya inaasahan for points kasi ang dami naming locals na kaya mag-score. He complements our team.”

Jarencio said it was his goal before the conference to bank on defense. “It all starts with defense,” he said. “Madali na ang offense kung magaling ang defense kasi sa defense manggagaling fastbreak at second chance points. After a stop, tataas ang confidence ng team. I never expected na makakarating kami sa 7-1. Ang mindset namin palagi ay one game at a time. Sa umpisa ng conference, ang goal namin ay manalo ng first two games against Alaska at NLEX kasi sunod-sunod ang aming playing days. Nakuha yun tapos tinalo namin ang TNT kaya 3-0 kami bigla. Ang aim now is to finish top two so mayroon kaming twice to beat advantage against No. 7 or No. 8 sa quarters. Tapos, makapasok sa semifinals at kung palarin, makaabot sa finals.” It’s no wonder NorthPort leads the league in defense, allowing 88.7 points a game.

Jarencio said the arrival of former Ginebra players Sol Mercado, Jervy Cruz and Kevin Ferrer was timely. “Easy bunot na kami,” he said. “Malalim na ang aming rotation. From the start, alam ko makakatulong yung tatlo kaagad kasi kabisado ko na ang laro nila. Nagkasama na kami dati. Kaunting kalabit na lang, OK na yan. Sabi ko sa kanila, this is for their future, pagkakataon nila ito. I will give them the opportunity at bahala na sila to play their best. Kaya, sa first game nila, malaki na kaagad ang contribution.”

Mercado, Cruz and Ferrer came in via the trade for Stanley Pringle. In their NorthPort debut, Mercado had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists and Cruz collected 16 points and 11 rebounds while Ferrer took Best Player of the Game honors with 23 points, five rebounds and six assists as the Batang Pier swamped Blackwater, 127-99 at the Cuneta Astrodome last Saturday. 

Jarencio singled out Mo Tautuaa, Robert Bolick and Sean Anthony as his most consistent players. “Mo’s transformation came in the Philippine Cup, now we know Mo is Mo, the complete package,” said Jarencio.

