Cignal HD, Air Force breeze through rivals
(The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal HD showed no signs of slowing down as it blasted Army, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21, to extend its win run to eight even as Air Force firmed up its hold of the second spot with a similar victory over Navy in the Spikers’ Turf Reinforced Conference at the Paco Arena last Sunday.

The HD Spikers needed just 32 attacks to dominate the Troopers although they imposed their will on the net with 12 kill blocks against their rivals’ measly three-block output while winning the service duel, 6-3.

Cignal coach Dexter Clamor also took the luxury of giving the rest of his wards the chance to play with Edmar Bonono finishing with 10 points and Marck Espejo and skipper Ysrael Marasigan adding eight and seven markers, respectively, in two-and-a-half sets.

Patrick Rojas also fired 10 points while Antonio Torres added seven markers for Army, which dropped to 5-3 in a tie with Sta. Elena.

Air Force later blasted Navy in the first two sets before hanging tough in the third to complete a 25-,15, 25-15, 25-23 victory, as it stayed within striking distance of Cignal at 7-1. The Sea Lions slipped to 4-4 in a tie with Animo Green.

PLDT also boosted its stock with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 win over VNS Volleyball Club to catch up with idle Rebisco-Phl at third at 6-2. VNS fell to 2-6.

Meanwhile, the Nationals seek to regain their winning ways after falling to a surging Sta. Elena side in four the last time out as they face the winless Easytrip squad in the 5 p.m. main game of another triplebill today.

Air Force, on the other hand, aims for its eighth victory as it tangles with Sta. Elena in what looms to be a fierce duel at 1 p.m. while Instituto Estetico Manila guns for its second win in nine games against winless Coast Guard at 3 p.m.

